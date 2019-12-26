If everything had gone according to plan, John Thrasher might be preparing for his victory lap right about now.

When he was named the 15th president of Florida State University in late 2014, Thrasher set his sights on a very ambitious agenda, with a top goal of helping FSU become recognized as one of the nation's Top 25 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.

In September of this year, that dream became a reality -- and then some.

When the latest rankings were released, FSU actually checked in at No. 18 on the prestigious list. That's eight spots higher than one year earlier and 25 spots higher than when Thrasher took office five years ago.

"I couldn't be prouder of where we are," he said, before rattling off a number of other accomplishments for the school.

Under Thrasher's leadership, the university also is in the midst of a wide range of facility improvements, including the construction of a $133 million student union, a $70 million Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science building and a newly renovated Seminole Golf Course, which was designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

FSU also continues seeing record numbers of applicants each year, while the academic profile of incoming freshmen gets better and better.

