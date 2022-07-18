FSU's Travis, 10 Seminole opponents named to Maxwell Award watch list
It's officially college football awards watch list season, with Monday's release of the preliminary group of players being considered for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation's top player.
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 85 players on this year's list, which also features 10 of the Seminoles' 2022 opponents.
In 2021, Travis passed for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while sharing snaps for part of the season.
Here is a look at the Maxwell Award candidates FSU will be going up against this fall:
LSU -- Kayshon Boutte: A junior wide receiver who caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He caught 45 passes for 735 yards the year before.
Louisville -- Malik Cunningham: A senior quarterback who passed for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions last season. He is a three-year starter who also rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season.
Boston College -- Phil Jurkovec: A senior quarterback who passed for over 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns with 5 interceptions in 2020 but missed much of last season due to injury.
Wake Forest -- Sam Hartman: A junior quarterback who passed for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season. He is another multi-year starter.
Wake Forest -- A.T. Perry: A junior wide receiver who caught 71 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
N.C. State -- Devin Leary: A junior quarterback who passed for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
Clemson -- Will Shipley: A sophomore running back who rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also caught 16 passes for 116 yards.
Miami -- Tyler Van Dyke: A sophomore quarterback who passed for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Syracuse -- Sean Tucker: A sophomore running back who rushed for 1.496 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Florida -- Anthony Richardson: A sophomore quarterback who passed for 529 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions last season as a part-time starter.
Georgia Tech, Duquesne and Louisiana were the only three FSU opponents without a player on the list.
