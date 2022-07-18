FSU's Travis, 10 Seminole opponents named to Maxwell Award watch list

It's officially college football awards watch list season, with Monday's release of the preliminary group of players being considered for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation's top player.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 85 players on this year's list, which also features 10 of the Seminoles' 2022 opponents.

In 2021, Travis passed for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while sharing snaps for part of the season.

