FSU's two-QB system hasn't worked yet but Brock Glenn is keeping the faith

Regardless of who has been at quarterback this season for Florida State, the story has largely been the same.

Far too low a completion percentage and not nearly enough points.

Those are both oversimplifications as the Seminoles' offensive problems extend far beyond the quarterback play. However, the figurehead of the offense will always be the quarterback and the numbers this season haven't been nearly up to snuff.

In Saturday's 35-11 home loss to North Carolina, FSU split time at quarterback between redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek. And for the third straight week, FSU finished with a sub 50% completion percentage.

Nine games into the season, FSU ranks dead last among Power Four teams and 131st out of 134 FBS teams in completion percentage (49.6%). With one passing touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, FSU is still averaging less than one touchdown pass per game (eight in nine games) and has thrown 11 interceptions.

That's on pace to be the fewest touchdowns thrown in a season by an FSU team since the 1974 team (which went 1-10) managed just seven TD passes in 11 games. It also appears destined to be the first FSU team to throw more interceptions than passing touchdowns since 2004.

FSU coach Mike Norvell admitted after Saturday's loss that he believes his team has struggled with confidence issues this season as the losses have piled up. It sure seems that those issues have plagued an FSU offense, which ranks 133rd in FBS in points per game (14.4) more heavily.

"We've just got to stick together, honestly. Play together and support each other. That's the biggest piece of it," Glenn said after Saturday's loss when asked about confidence issues. "Football is never going to go exactly how you want it. Understanding that it's the greatest game for a reason. It's never going to be straight highs. Understanding that it's all a part of the plan and all a part of the game, trying to bring guys together so that we can all go through it together."

Saturday was the first time Glenn has talked to the media since he started splitting QB reps in games with Kromenhoek. He made his fourth consecutive start vs. the Tar Heels, leading FSU to a field goal drive and an early lead on the offense's second possession.

However, he was also removed midway through the first half for the third straight week when the offense was struggling to generate much success. This time, Kromenhoek was inserted to begin FSU's fourth possession of the game, even though Norvell admitted after the game that he was a bit limited this week in practice and his status was uncertain fairly late into the game week.

After the true freshman provided a bit of a spark last week at Miami, that wasn't the case vs. UNC. Kromenhoek led FSU to no points and 23 yards of offense over the next three drives before Glenn was re-inserted into the game.

His first play back was a 50-yard pickup on a deep pass to Malik Benson. Four plays after that, Glenn delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the season, a 28-yard pass right in stride to an open Ja'Khi Douglas.

Kromenhoek got back in the game for the Seminoles' final two possessions in the fourth quarter and threw a pair of interceptions. A week after it seemed that Kromenhoek was the better option, Glenn sure looked more prepared at this moment to lead FSU's offense.