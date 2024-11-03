FSU's two-QB system hasn't worked yet but Brock Glenn is keeping the faith

in other news
Regardless of who has been at quarterback this season for Florida State, the story has largely been the same.
Far too low a completion percentage and not nearly enough points.
Those are both oversimplifications as the Seminoles' offensive problems extend far beyond the quarterback play. However, the figurehead of the offense will always be the quarterback and the numbers this season haven't been nearly up to snuff.
In Saturday's 35-11 home loss to North Carolina, FSU split time at quarterback between redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek. And for the third straight week, FSU finished with a sub 50% completion percentage.
Nine games into the season, FSU ranks dead last among Power Four teams and 131st out of 134 FBS teams in completion percentage (49.6%). With one passing touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, FSU is still averaging less than one touchdown pass per game (eight in nine games) and has thrown 11 interceptions.
That's on pace to be the fewest touchdowns thrown in a season by an FSU team since the 1974 team (which went 1-10) managed just seven TD passes in 11 games. It also appears destined to be the first FSU team to throw more interceptions than passing touchdowns since 2004.
FSU coach Mike Norvell admitted after Saturday's loss that he believes his team has struggled with confidence issues this season as the losses have piled up. It sure seems that those issues have plagued an FSU offense, which ranks 133rd in FBS in points per game (14.4) more heavily.
"We've just got to stick together, honestly. Play together and support each other. That's the biggest piece of it," Glenn said after Saturday's loss when asked about confidence issues. "Football is never going to go exactly how you want it. Understanding that it's the greatest game for a reason. It's never going to be straight highs. Understanding that it's all a part of the plan and all a part of the game, trying to bring guys together so that we can all go through it together."
Saturday was the first time Glenn has talked to the media since he started splitting QB reps in games with Kromenhoek. He made his fourth consecutive start vs. the Tar Heels, leading FSU to a field goal drive and an early lead on the offense's second possession.
However, he was also removed midway through the first half for the third straight week when the offense was struggling to generate much success. This time, Kromenhoek was inserted to begin FSU's fourth possession of the game, even though Norvell admitted after the game that he was a bit limited this week in practice and his status was uncertain fairly late into the game week.
After the true freshman provided a bit of a spark last week at Miami, that wasn't the case vs. UNC. Kromenhoek led FSU to no points and 23 yards of offense over the next three drives before Glenn was re-inserted into the game.
His first play back was a 50-yard pickup on a deep pass to Malik Benson. Four plays after that, Glenn delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the season, a 28-yard pass right in stride to an open Ja'Khi Douglas.
Kromenhoek got back in the game for the Seminoles' final two possessions in the fourth quarter and threw a pair of interceptions. A week after it seemed that Kromenhoek was the better option, Glenn sure looked more prepared at this moment to lead FSU's offense.
"These guys, they're two young and very talented quarterbacks. They have a lot of incredible traits about them, and I've really enjoyed how they've worked together in trying to prepare and trying to go out there and execute with the opportunities that they have," Norvell said after Saturday's loss. "When I tell them to go out there and I tell them to trust their eyes and trust their feet and try to make the best decisions based off the things that you've prepared and the things that you've done, that's what we work to get accomplished. There's some good and there's some bad and some of it's on them and some of it's other positions that have to continue to be better...
"These guys are tough. They are absolute winners. They're about the right things. They're going to continue to work and they're going to continue to push and get better, and they're going to continue to be great quarterbacks."
Throughout this pendulum of quarterback usage over the last few weeks, Norvell has said that the two rotating QBs are incredibly supportive of each other instead of letting this situation devolve into the bitter competition it could easily become between two potential 2025 starters for the Seminoles.
Glenn confirmed as much when asked about their relationship Saturday.
"We have a great relationship. We hang out outside of football all the time. Super close. He's a great guy," Glenn said of Kromenhoek. "We truly enjoy being around each other. We enjoy being supportive of each other. Obviously, we're both team players. We want what is best for the team. If it's me, he wants the best. If it's him, I want the best. I want the best for the whole collective team and whatever we can do to put ourselves in position to help the team is ultimately what we both want."
Perhaps the most hindering factor of this offense regardless of who is at quarterback is the offensive line. With starting center Maurice Smith sidelined due to injury, FSU started its eighth offensive line combination in nine games this season vs. UNC.
This new unit with Jacob Rizy at center and Andre' Otto back at left guard didn't fix the Seminoles' blocking woes. UNC finished with seven sacks (three more than FSU had allowed in a game this season) and FSU's running backs managed just 41 yards on 14 carries (2.93 yards per rush).
Those numbers aside, Glenn is still speaking confidently about those players blocking for him as FSU enters the final stretch of its 2024 season.
"I love those guys. They're awesome. No matter who it is, I trust every single guy on that o-line. They're great guys, they're great football players," Glenn said. "I know they constantly give their all for us. A lot of times, their work goes unnoticed and when something is not working, a lot of time (the blame) goes on them as well. I love them with everything in me and I respect everything that they do. I'm gonna keep believing in them. I truly do trust them and I appreciate all they do for us."
