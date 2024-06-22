Florida State donors entered Doak Campbell Stadium and were in awe: An under-construction west sideline showed plenty of progress but also work ahead in the next six weeks on the first phase of the project.

And then they grabbed Sharpies and signed a long, steel beam that was lifted by a crane and bolted into place at the 20-yard line of Doak's north end zone. Many wrote “Go Noles!” and then signed their names with the date, 6-22-2024. From small children lifted up onto a parent’s shoulders to ticket holders who have spent decades of Saturdays watching FSU football games, the moment was an appreciation of their commitment toward the future of the program.

“You look for times where you could thank them for their belief in our vision,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said. “The beam-signing, we did it at Cowboys Stadium, we did it at Oklahoma when we did that facility. For them to have an opportunity to come and sign that beam and be a piece of history forever in historic Doak Campbell Stadium, it really means a lot. They get a lot out of it. The fellowship, watching this event take place is really something special.”

A few hundred donors, those who purchased season tickets along the west side for this fall, had first-hand view of the project. Gene Deckerhoff, Jeff Culhane and Alford were joined by representatives from the construction firms as they updated fans on the scope of the extensive project.