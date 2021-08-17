FSU's Woodson breaks down skills of Seminoles' defensive backs
On Saturday, he watched two of his freshman defensive backs come down with interceptions in Florida State's first preseason scrimmage.
On Tuesday, his unit recorded several more interceptions throughout the course of practice, including one by cornerback-turned-safety Akeem Dent in 11-on-11 drills. Dent also had a forced fumble in the previous scrimmage.
So, even though it's still more than two weeks until the Seminoles' season opener vs. Notre Dame, it's easy to see why FSU secondary coach Marcus Woodson is so high on his group as it prepares for the 2021 season.
They've been making plays all preseason.
"I like where we're at," Woodson said. "One thing we've got to continue to do is have a consistent mindset with the way that we show up day in and day out. Once we do that, we're pretty damn good."
It's a unique group that Woodson is coaching.
The Florida State secondary has plenty of players on the roster who have started games in college. It has three experienced transfers. And it has three freshmen -- Hunter Washington, Kevin Knowles and Shyheim Brown -- who likely will get a chance to contribute in their first seasons.
It also has multiple players who can play multiple positions, starting with redshirt sophomore Travis Jay, who has been lining up at safety and cornerback so far this fall and had an interception in one-on-one drills Tuesday.
"He's grown up a lot," Woodson said of Jay. "He's had a really good camp thus far. We have him playing multiple positions because of his versatility. And I like where he's at right now from a down to down standpoint. So, he's just got to continue to develop mental toughness. That's my message to him right now.
"Once he does that, he has all-conference potential for sure."
Woodson didn't talk about every defensive back on the roster Tuesday, but he discussed a lot of them. So, here's a quick breakdown of what he had to say about each player he was asked about:
