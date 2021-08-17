FSU's Woodson breaks down skills of Seminoles' defensive backs

On Saturday, he watched two of his freshman defensive backs come down with interceptions in Florida State's first preseason scrimmage.

On Tuesday, his unit recorded several more interceptions throughout the course of practice, including one by cornerback-turned-safety Akeem Dent in 11-on-11 drills. Dent also had a forced fumble in the previous scrimmage.

So, even though it's still more than two weeks until the Seminoles' season opener vs. Notre Dame, it's easy to see why FSU secondary coach Marcus Woodson is so high on his group as it prepares for the 2021 season.

They've been making plays all preseason.

"I like where we're at," Woodson said. "One thing we've got to continue to do is have a consistent mindset with the way that we show up day in and day out. Once we do that, we're pretty damn good."

