"He was one who told me I had all the characteristics to be a good coach," Woodson said, explaining that he had no aspirations of coaching when he arrived in Oxford, Miss., as a player in the late 1990s. "And my first day on the job, I knew this is what I was called to do because it's a passion for me. I've been coaching now for 16 years, and I have yet to work a day since I've been coaching. So I'm very grateful that he advised me to become a coach."

The person with perhaps the greatest influence on his decision to pursue a career in coaching.

Two decades after first meeting David Cutcliffe during the recruiting process -- when Woodson was a star high school prospect from Moss Point, Miss., who would eventually sign to play for Cutcliffe at Ole Miss -- Woodson will not only get to lead his players into competition, but he'll do so against a man he still describes as a "father figure."

After having two games canceled and another postponed with a change of venue, Florida State's football players and coaches likely can't wait for today's game against Duke to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

"I was always somewhat of a coach on the field when I played," he said, "but I had no aspirations to become a coach -- until him and a couple other people who are important in my life kind of pointed me to give it a try."

Along with being an outstanding athlete, Woodson was known for being a smart player, hard worker and tremendous leader.

"And he's still someone that anytime I have to make a critical decision in my life -- or in this profession as well -- he's one of the first people that I call to get advice. It goes beyond football for us. He's a father figure for me, and someone that I always lean on when I need some some real advice."

"He was always just a light for me when I was in a dark spot," Woodson said of Cutcliffe, who is in his 13th season as Duke's head coach. "He was always encouraging me. And he was the one that just kept me motivated to want to get back on the field. And once I came to the conclusion that I couldn't play anymore, he was one that was a big influence on me becoming a football coach.

At the time, Woodson wasn't sure what his future would hold. But he never dreamed that less than 20 years later, he would be on the coaching staff at Florida State -- where Buckley once starred -- preparing to coach against his longtime mentor.

When Woodson signed to play with the Rebels in 1999, he hoped to follow the path of Terrell Buckley and other greats from his area of Mississippi to college success and the NFL. But after quickly breaking into the starting lineup, a string of shoulder and knee injuries ended up derailing his promising career after just two years.

It has been more rewarding, both on and off the field, than he ever imagined.

"One thing that I always believed in once I got into coaching was being able to develop young men, not only as football players, but more importantly in life as future husbands, as future fathers, and everything that goes with it," Woodson said. "So it's always rewarding when you see the investment pay off down the road and see those guys do better and be successful in life."

That was one of the things that most attracted Woodson and his parents to Cutcliffe during the recruiting process.

While other coaches spent most of their visits discussing playing time and the potential for success on the field, Woodson's family sensed something different about Cutcliffe.

"It was more about him wanting Marcus Woodson to be the best young man he could be, as well as helping me achieve my goals of being a better ballplayer," Woodson said. "It just meant a lot to me and my parents the genuine care that he had for his players off the field. And that was something that stood out about him in terms of the rest of the coaches that recruited me."

Twenty years later, it's the same approach Woodson is known for as an up-and-coming assistant coach.

"One of the most rewarding things in coaching is when you get a text from one of your former players and he just says, 'Thank you,'" the defensive backs coach said. "Or you get a wedding invitation or you get a picture of a newborn baby. And then you just reflect back on who they were when they were a student-athlete and who they are today.

"And just to know that some of your investment has paid off to make them better men after football is something that's rewarding as a coach."

Those are likely the same emotions Cutcliffe will experience when the men meet up before today's game. The veteran head coach has watched from afar as Woodson has quickly worked his way up from the bottom of the coaching profession.

Woodson's first full-time job was coaching defensive backs at tiny Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. After four years there, he spent five seasons at Charleston Southern, coaching defensive backs and serving as recruiting coordinator. Then there were stops at Fresno State and Memphis, where he would first work under Mike Norvell, before spending two seasons at Auburn and then reuniting with Norvell this year at Florida State.

As soon as the FSU job became a possibility, Woodson realized there was a chance he might get to compete against the man who helped guide him through each of those steps.

"He's a big influence in my life, a father figure to me," Woodson said. "He's a big part of why I am who I am today. And I'm forever grateful for the investment he made in me. And I guarantee you right now, if it wasn't for David Cutcliffe, I wouldn't be talking to you on the phone right now."

Woodson laughs when asked if he can hear himself saying things and delivering messages to players that Cutcliffe shared with him and others in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I caught myself talking with one of the players the other day," Woodson said. "One thing that Coach Cut was big on was, 'Always leave a place better than you found it.' And that's something I continue to reiterate to my players on a day-to-day basis: Just leave a place better than you found it. That's one thing that he always emphasized, and it's something that's stuck with me and something I try to apply in life."

After looking forward to this moment for most of the past 12 months, it appeared briefly that it might not happen after all.

When the ACC announced two weeks ago that the Seminoles' originally scheduled game at Duke would not be played -- FSU's third consecutive postponement or cancellation -- Woodson and Cutcliffe figured their first opportunity to walk on opposing sidelines might have to come later down the line.

Within about 48 hours, the game was back on ... but in Tallahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium.

"When they canceled the game, he and I texted back and forth about how disappointed we were that we wouldn't get a chance to compete against each other and see each other before the game," Woodson said. "And once they rescheduled it and set it in stone, that we would be playing this weekend, he texted me back and was like, 'Wow. Some magic was worked so we could be reunited and see each other. But also to compete against each other.'

"And I'll tell you, it's going to be weird being on opposite sidelines with someone that I was on the same team with for all those years. So it'll be a unique experience, but it will be a great experience, and one that I will always cherish for sure."

