The roots of Florida State’s success the last two seasons can be directly traced to a November night two years ago inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU started the 2021 season 0-4, found some footing with wins over Syracuse, at North Carolina and UMass but then fell short against ranked teams in Clemson and NC State. A Seminoles roster that was the youngest in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020 was older with an infusion of transfers brought in by coach Mike Norvell and the staff but was still a toddler — graduating from crawling but often running a few steps forward and stumbling.

“Specifically for me on the offensive line and being on the offensive the side of the ball, we were a young group,” offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons told the Osceola this week. “A group that some could say was kind of in shambles to that point. Was in the very beginning stages of what Coach Norvell developed at Florida State. A group that had confidence in each other, had confidence in individual abilities, but was yet to show that coming together, that accomplishing one goal on the football field in front of all of our fans.”

The Seminoles were just 6-12 under Norvell going into that game. They had beaten a ranked North Carolina in 2020 and knocked off the Tar Heels in 2021 on the road but had not defeated a major rival (Miami, Florida or Clemson) since a November 2017 victory at Florida. A long four years.

But the Seminoles grew up that night. After years of frustration, the work was validated with a 31-28 win over Miami on Nov. 13, 2021. A young team gained confidence in front of 71,917 fans at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It helped a lot of guys,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “That was one of those emotional days. They got to be in it. They controlled it, they responded.”

FSU drove 78 yards on its first drive, culminating in Jordan Travis’ touchdown run. The Seminoles defense produced three takeaways on consecutive drives, a pair of interceptions and then a fumble. That third takeaway (a sack by Jermaine Johnson and fumble recovery by Derrick McLendon) set up FSU with the ball on the Miami 12, and Jashaun Corbin ran it in on the next play. A few minutes into the second quarter, Ryan Fitzgerald hit a 22-yard field-goal attempt and the Seminoles looked to be pulling away 17-0.