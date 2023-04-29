Florida State is officially on the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

FSU safety Jammie Robinson, a two-time first-team All-ACC safety, became the first former Seminole taken in this year's NFL Draft when he was taken on the third day of the draft with the 145th overall pick in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 203-pound defensive back out of Cordele, Ga., led the Seminoles in tackles in each of his two seasons with the program after transferring in from South Carolina.

He had 85 tackles, seven tackles for loss and also led FSU with four interceptions in 2021 and then amassed 99 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and another interception in 2022, anchoring the FSU secondary while becoming the first FSU defensive player since Jalen Ramsey to be named a first-team All-ACC player in consecutive seasons.

Robinson is the first FSU player to be drafted by the Panthers since Brian Burns was their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's the third FSU player Carolina has drafted in the last 10 NFL Drafts and the fifth since the franchise was created in 1995.

With Robinson's selection, FSU has had at least one player taken in each of the last 40 NFL Drafts. That's the eighth-longest active streak nationally.

However, this was the first time since 2012 and just the second time in the last 36 years that FSU didn't have at least one player taken in the first three rounds.