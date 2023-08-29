Florida State's football practice schedule remains on track, although coach Mike Norvell said the team could shift gears due to Hurricane Idalia.

"Right now, we're tracking that hourly," Norvell said after Tuesday morning's practice. "If we need to adapt and adjust, then we will. Tomorrow is going to be a lighter day, a big mental day for us. We'll see what that looks like when we get to that point. Right now, not anticipating any major changes."

The Seminoles are set to practice on Wednesday morning (closed) and Thursday morning (open to media). Norvell and the coaches could alter the Wednesday schedule, moving the team to the indoor practice facility or shifting the practice back. There will be no classes on Wednesday, giving players and coaches some flexibility.

Hurricane Idalia is about 275 miles southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 11 a.m. update. The hurricane is projected to make landfall around Cedar Key on Wednesday morning. A storm surge and heavy rain are among the biggest concerns with impacts reaching from Tampa to the Big Bend.

FSU administrators announced on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m. that campus would be closed through Friday.