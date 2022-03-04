FSU secondary enters spring practice stocked with experience, new talent

What we know

Florida State returns every starter in the secondary from the group that finished last season together, and each player has room to become even better this spring. Miami native Jarvis Brownlee broke into the starting lineup at cornerback during the 2020 season and maintained it last season. At the other corner, Omarion Cooper worked his way into starting role by the end of last year as a true freshman Kevin Knowles, another true freshman in 2021, started seven games at nickelback and has the potential to play there or at corner. Then at safety, FSU returns top returning starter Jammie Robinson, as well as Akeem Dent. Dent was in and out of the lineup but eventually settled into the starting role. Robinson was the Seminoles' leading tackler.

What we need to learn

With such a packed room, what will be the pecking order this fall? Behind the group that claimed starting roles last season, there is another group of experienced options vying for snaps as well. The Seminoles have three more defensive backs in action this spring that have been starters for extended stretches in the past. Redshirt junior cornerback Jarrian Jones started six games last season, including Florida State's upset of North Carolina when Jones picked off Sam Howell. Like Jones, who originally came from Mississippi State, Jarques McClellion also transferred in from the SEC and was a valued reserve the back half of last season, especially against Boston College. McClellion, who started his career at Arkansas as a cornerback, has played safety with the 'Noles. Two more players with starting experience who could step up at corner or safety are Travis Jay and Renardo Green. Two different coaching staffs at FSU have seen potential in both players in the past, and both have talent and are solid tacklers for defensive backs.

One of Florida State's top returning players is veteran safety Jammie Robinson, who had 84 tackles last season. (FSU Sports Information)

Main attraction(s)

Jammie Robinson, who decided to come back this season after contemplating a jump to the NFL, established himself as the anchor of the secondary last season. Robinson not only racked up 84 tackles, but he seemed to play his best in the most important games. He finished with 12 tackles at UNC, six stops and a forced fumble at Clemson, and a whopping 18 tackles in the finale at Florida. A native of Cordele, Ga., who attended Lee County High, Robinson also has a knack for creating turnovers. He had four interceptions and two forced fumbles for the ’Noles last year. Another main attraction to watch this spring is the elite class of freshmen who will take the practice fields for the first time for FSU. Four-star prospects Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas come into this spring with all the tools to flash early and contribute as freshmen.

Wild card(s)

Despite so much returning experience and overall talent, FSU's coaches still reached into the transfer portal to land Louisville cornerback transfer Greedy Vance. Vance was a regular starter with the Cardinals last season and will have the chance to slide into a starting cornerback role with the Seminoles. Vance finished with 36 tackles last season and seven pass breakups. Another wild card for the 'Noles is former starting safety Sidney Williams. The physical DB from New Orleans showed a great deal of promise last season but missed the second half of the year due to injury. It's unclear if he will be a full-go this spring. Three more wild cards reside within the reserves for FSU. Redshirt freshman safety Shyheim Brown received praise from nearly every member of the FSU staff in 2021 fall camp, and he could emerge this spring. Also worth mentioning are both Hunter Washington and Demorie Tate, highly touted recruits who have yet to break into the rotation early in their college careers.

The Tribal Council has spoken

To go with each spring position preview, we are posing a question to Warchant subscribers on the Tribal Council to get their perspective. In this installment, we asked subscribers which aspect of the defensive backfield has you most excited in 2022? Here are the poll results: