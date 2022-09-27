FSU secondary stands out at first practice of Wake Forest week
Florida State’s secondary may be in for its biggest test of the season to date this weekend against Wake Forest.
If Tuesday’s practice is any indication, the Seminoles’ defensive backs are up to the test.
On a slightly windy Tuesday morning that felt like the first real day of fall in Tallahassee, the FSU football team held its first of two practices open to the media before hosting the Demon Deacons on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on ABC).
And it was a day loaded with plays made by the FSU secondary.
During the first 11-on-11 portion of practice, the FSU defense was swarming to the ball to limit perimeter passes to short gains.
During the 1-on-1 segment with wide receivers going up against defensive backs, the secondary players made things tough for the offense. There weren’t a great deal of errant throws by the quarterbacks or inexcusable drops by the receiving targets. It was just that the defensive backs were frequently in tight coverage, making catches difficult for their opposition.
True freshman defensive back Sam McCall had quite a few impressive plays Tuesday. One was an 11-on-11 pass breakup where he displayed impressive closing speed to break up an intended short pass. The other was a 1-on-1 rep where he remained step for step with the wide receiver and didn’t even turn his head, simply reading the receiver’s eyes and raising his hand to break up the pass.
It wasn’t a terrible day for the quarterbacks, who made a few throws, but it was one of their least productive practices in recent memory simply because of how strong the secondary play was.
Ontaria Wilson was one of the most productive receivers Tuesday, a frequent target on underneath passes. Tight end Markeston Douglas also caught a few passes. The catch of the day was a rep against the scout team where Deuce Spann elevated to record an impressive catch on a slightly high pass over the middle of the field.
After a breakout performance against Boston College, defensive end Patrick Payton picked up right where he left off Tuesday morning. During his first rep of 11-on-11, Payton rushed past the offensive lineman attempting to block him to record a virtual sack. He also had one of the more physical reps of the day when he ripped offensive tackle Julian Armella to the ground during offensive vs. defensive line drills.
In a promising development, FSU head coach Mike Norvell says that rehabbing wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. continues to get better and better. Wright was again working as a kick returner Tuesday, but also ran through some individual drills. As he looks to return from his severe injury, he was moving and cutting nicely while running some routes. Still, no clear timetable has been provided.
The Seminoles will be back on the practice field Wednesday morning for their final open practice of the week.
