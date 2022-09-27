Florida State’s secondary may be in for its biggest test of the season to date this weekend against Wake Forest.

If Tuesday’s practice is any indication, the Seminoles’ defensive backs are up to the test.

On a slightly windy Tuesday morning that felt like the first real day of fall in Tallahassee, the FSU football team held its first of two practices open to the media before hosting the Demon Deacons on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

And it was a day loaded with plays made by the FSU secondary.

During the first 11-on-11 portion of practice, the FSU defense was swarming to the ball to limit perimeter passes to short gains.

During the 1-on-1 segment with wide receivers going up against defensive backs, the secondary players made things tough for the offense. There weren’t a great deal of errant throws by the quarterbacks or inexcusable drops by the receiving targets. It was just that the defensive backs were frequently in tight coverage, making catches difficult for their opposition.

True freshman defensive back Sam McCall had quite a few impressive plays Tuesday. One was an 11-on-11 pass breakup where he displayed impressive closing speed to break up an intended short pass. The other was a 1-on-1 rep where he remained step for step with the wide receiver and didn’t even turn his head, simply reading the receiver’s eyes and raising his hand to break up the pass.



