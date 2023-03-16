Link Jarrett has said the Florida State baseball team needs more efficient outings. While the Seminoles have received a few, it often has not been nearly enough and the rough starts have been adding up to losses.

FSU (11-6, 2-1 ACC) returns home after dropping two games at UCF. The Seminoles coaches are trying to get creative with a pitching staff that’s thin on quality arms and has used both traditional starters in weekend roles as well as openers / short starters in some midweek games.

But the results are often short starts and taxing the bullpen, win or lose. FSU’s bullpen has earned nine of FSU’s 11 wins, including Wyatt Crowell’s two when he was a long reliever. Crowell’s outings have been efficient and electric, whether relieving or starting, and he has a 0.87 ERA while recording 14.37 strikeouts per nine innings.

FSU will keep its same rotation as the Pitt series, using RHP Jackson Baumeister on Friday, Crowell on Saturday and RHP Carson Montgomery on Sunday. Boston College (12-2, 2-1) will start LHP A.J. Colarusso on Friday, RHP Chris Flynn on Saturday and Sunday’s pitcher remains to be determined.

If you’re looking for positives, some younger arms are developing and building confidence. Ben Barrett tossed 3.1 perfect innings of relief on Tuesday, while Ryan Denison started on Wednesday and gave up an earned run in 2.2 innings.

Jarrett has talked about the pitching staff being “razor thin” and often referenced being creative in how they want to get to 27 outs by mixing in different relievers as well as using some relievers in short-starting roles.

If simply appearances are used to define confidence Jarrett and pitching coach Chuck Ristano have in the depth of the staff, there’s clearly not enough quality or quantity for the long haul. Only 11 pitchers have appeared in more than two games. Andrew Armstrong has already been called out of the bullpen 10 times, with Jamie Arnold used eight times (four starts, four relief appearances) and right-handers like Denison, David Barrett and Doug Kirkland have been used seven times each.

BC is off to a hot start, claiming a series win at No. 17 Virginia Tech as well as a midweek win at No. 2 Tennessee. The Eagles are No. 1 in D1baseball.com's RPI, with FSU in 25th.