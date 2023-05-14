Florida State has earned the No. 3 national seed for the NCAA softball tournament.

The Seminoles will play host to Marist (29-28) in a first-round game on Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. UCF (39-19) is the AAC champion and will face South Carolina (37-20), an at-large pick. That game will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

FSU (50-8) moves into the NCAA Tournament on a 16-game winning streak. A day after claiming the ACC Tournament title in South Bend, Ind., the Seminoles watched the field of 64 released on ESPN2 from coach Lonni Alameda's home.

This is the 35th NCAA Tournament appearance for FSU. The Seminoles have played in a regional in each season under Lonni Alameda since her arrival in 2009.

FSU has played five of the top 8 national seeds: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Okla State and No. 8 Duke. The Bruins will host a regional that includes Grand Canyon — which features assistant coach Sydney Sherrill.

This is the ninth straight time the Seminoles are hosting a regional.

FSU is looking to make its 12th trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Seminoles have made four appearances since 2014 (also 2016, 2018 and 2021, when they were the national runner-up).

Tickets will go on sale on Seminoles.com on Monday at noon.

A PDF of the NCAA Tournament bracket is here. A bracket with logos of every team grouped by regional is here.