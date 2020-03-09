And the best part of all, Rice said, is he doesn't believe he's lost any of the speed that has been his trademark since he was a four-star prospect coming out of Miami's Norland High School.

"It actually doesn't feel any different," Rice said after FSU's first practice of the spring on Saturday. "My body looks a little different, but I don't feel any different."

Rice does look noticeably bigger than he did during his first four years on campus. He says he now carries about 220 pounds on his 6-foot, 2-inch frame, and he is aiming to be around 230 or 235 by this season.

He credited FSU's nutrition and strength training staffs for helping with his development.

"I think it's really just the work we're putting in," he said.

Rice was the first player head coach Mike Norvell mentioned on Friday when rattling off the names of players who have started transforming their bodies. Norvell called the linebacker's development, "incredible."

Rice's position coach, first-year FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, sounded equally impressed.