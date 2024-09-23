Advertisement

in other news

Even in that first win, nothing looks easy for this Florida State offense

Even in that first win, nothing looks easy for this Florida State offense

After showing promise early vs. Cal, FSU's offense regressed to the mean and still is struggling to find consistency.

 • Curt Weiler
Photos: FSU's win over Cal

Photos: FSU's win over Cal

Photos from Florida State's win over California on Saturday night.

 • Mike Olivella
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Cal

Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Cal

What went right, what didn't and, well, it's the Seminoles' first win of 2024.

 • Patrick Burnham
FSU beats out Georgia, Miami for commitment of four-star RB Byron Louis

FSU beats out Georgia, Miami for commitment of four-star RB Byron Louis

Four-star RB Byron Louis has commits to Florida State over Georgia and Miami.

 • Patrick Burnham
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on FSU vs. Cal

Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on FSU vs. Cal

Mike Norvell speaks after FSU's win over Cal.

 • Curt Weiler

in other news

Even in that first win, nothing looks easy for this Florida State offense

Even in that first win, nothing looks easy for this Florida State offense

After showing promise early vs. Cal, FSU's offense regressed to the mean and still is struggling to find consistency.

 • Curt Weiler
Photos: FSU's win over Cal

Photos: FSU's win over Cal

Photos from Florida State's win over California on Saturday night.

 • Mike Olivella
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Cal

Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Cal

What went right, what didn't and, well, it's the Seminoles' first win of 2024.

 • Patrick Burnham
Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
FSU set for primetime once more for Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson
Default Avatar
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler

Despite some early struggles this season, the Florida State football team keeps getting put into primetime games.

The ACC announced Monday that FSU's (1-3, 1-2 in ACC) Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0) will be played under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN.

It'll be FSU's third straight primetime game after this week's 8 p.m. (ACC Network) game at SMU and the team's fourth primetime game in six total games so far this season.

FSU leads the all-time series over Clemson 21-15 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers last year on the road. The Seminoles last beat Clemson at home a full decade ago in 2014.

Clemson hosts ACC newcomer Stanford this weekend before that game while FSU takes on the Mustangs.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement