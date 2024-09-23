FSU set for primetime once more for Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson

in other news
Despite some early struggles this season, the Florida State football team keeps getting put into primetime games.
The ACC announced Monday that FSU's (1-3, 1-2 in ACC) Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0) will be played under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN.
It'll be FSU's third straight primetime game after this week's 8 p.m. (ACC Network) game at SMU and the team's fourth primetime game in six total games so far this season.
FSU leads the all-time series over Clemson 21-15 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers last year on the road. The Seminoles last beat Clemson at home a full decade ago in 2014.
Clemson hosts ACC newcomer Stanford this weekend before that game while FSU takes on the Mustangs.
