FSU set for primetime once more for Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson

Despite some early struggles this season, the Florida State football team keeps getting put into primetime games.

The ACC announced Monday that FSU's (1-3, 1-2 in ACC) Oct. 5 home game vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0) will be played under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN.

It'll be FSU's third straight primetime game after this week's 8 p.m. (ACC Network) game at SMU and the team's fourth primetime game in six total games so far this season.

FSU leads the all-time series over Clemson 21-15 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers last year on the road. The Seminoles last beat Clemson at home a full decade ago in 2014.

Clemson hosts ACC newcomer Stanford this weekend before that game while FSU takes on the Mustangs.

