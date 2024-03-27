Asked last October in the wake of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal about his thoughts on instituting helmet communication systems with players, Mike Norvell admitted he's a bit wary of bringing this NFL technology into the college game.

He said he knows how strict the NFL's rules are with the headsets and that he values there being an inherent advantage in how well a coach prepares his players for gameday instead of a battle to see how much information a coach can instill into his quarterbacks during that headset period before plays.

The rest of college football seems confident that these rules will be well enforced, however, as the NCAA permitted the use of coach-to-player helmet communication systems in a few bowl games last November. Earlier this month, the NCAA Football Rules Committee proposed a rule that helmet communication systems will be eligible for use in all FBS games. If the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approves the submitted rule change in April, it would go into effect starting this fall.

Whatever his personal feelings may be, Norvell is not going to willfully forgo an advantage or an opportunity to stay with the times technologically speaking. As such, FSU has begun using the coach-to-player helmet communication systems at practice this spring.

Thursday's first spring scrimmage will be a big step forward in this regard as it's the first time FSU's coaches communicate through helmets and huddles instead of sideline signals in a true game setting.

"We're trying to implement that as much as possible throughout the course of practice. We'll see what communication is good, what's too much, too little, how much we want to use it. There may be times where we might not," Norvell said Tuesday before the scrimmage. "We're going to go from there and continue to try and utilize and focus on different things within that communication. We have the rest of spring to kind of play with it. Obviously, fall camp, we'll hone down on how we use it."

The technology FSU is testing out this spring is the same as what is currently used in the NFL. It is a small orange speaker on the inside of the front of the helmet, which allows coaches to talk directly to players between plays.