Florida State will finish off the June recruiting calendar by hosting the biggest official visit weekend of the year. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are expecting 14 recruits to be on-campus this weekend. Here is the list of visitors who are scheduled to start their visits on Friday and conclude their time on Sunday as the NCAA Dead Period goes into effect on Sunday.



FSU commits visiting this weekend

Abrams has been committed to FSU since late January. He took an official visit to Texas A&M in early in June and this past weekend took an official visit to Florida. Abrams hasn't been back on FSU's campus since the weekend he committed to the Seminoles. After his official visit with the Gators, Abrams told Jason Higdon from the Florida Rivals site that he wouldn't make a final decision on where he was going to college until the end of the summer (despite his being committed to FSU). This is likely one of the reasons Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans have continued to develop relationships with other slot receiver prospects, including a couple who will be on campus this weekend.

Frier has been committed to FSU for a year and a half and seems to be a lock for the Seminoles. He has taken several unofficial visits to Alabama over the last year but hasn't set up an official visit the Tide or any other program to date. Frier has transferred to Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High from Suwannee (Fla.) High for his senior season. He didn't partake in spring football practice with Columbia in May as he was busy playing baseball, where he is also considered an elite prospect.

Heard is another committed recruit who hasn't wavered with his pledge to FSU. Both Florida and Miami have been working hard to secure official visits from Heard, but he currently has no visits scheduled to either school.

Kromenhoek, along with running back commit Kam Davis, has become the leader and spokesperson for FSU's 2024 recruiting class. He will likely spend as much time helping FSU coaches recruit uncommitted prospects this weekend as he will be recruited. Last week Kromenhoek was in California, where he was selected as one of the 11 best quarterbacks in the class of 2024 at the Elite 11 competition.

Thomas committed to FSU during his unofficial visit to watch the Seminoles' spring game in April. He has been on campus twice in the last two weeks to participate in both FSU's Elite and 7-on-7 camps. The one-time Georgia commit and No. 1 ranked tight end in the country as offers from just about every major brand in college football but currently doesn't have any other official visits planned. Thomas when asked earlier this month if he was still hearing from other schools: “Not really. I don’t text them back anymore. I’m locked in… I just feel like this is the place for me.”

Uncommitted prospects visiting FSU this weekend

With the commitments of offensive line prospects Jason Zandamela and Manasse Itete to USC over the last couple of weeks, Daniels, who has always been one of Alex Atkins' top targets, becomes more of a priority for the Seminoles. Daniels took an official visit to Georgia this past weekend and made official visits to Kentucky and LSU earlier this month. FSU is believed to be the leader in Daniels' recruitment as he prepares to make his way to Tallahassee this weekend.

Danzy is one of the fastest athletes in Florida. He has elite speed on the football field and on the track and he plans to play both sports in college. FSU, Florida and Miami are considered the leaders in his recruitment and Danzy has said that he will take official visits to all three schools. Danzy is a dynamic player with the ball and his hands and could play either running back or wide receiver at FSU.

FSU is thought to be the leader in Fox's recruiting process at this time. Fox has narrowed his list of potential college homes to FSU, Georgia Tech and UCF. He has already taken official visits to both Tech and UCF. Fox is currently scheduled to announce his commitment on July 4. Here are some quotes Fox gave to Rivals.com publisher Kelly Quinlan after his visit to Georgia Tech two weeks ago. Fox on Georgia Tech: "They want me to play receiver at Tech and they want me to be a big body that can get out of breaks and catch the ball. That flexed out tight end type. Coach Key told me if I come to Georgia Tech, I have a chance to play right now, and it is a new offense with a tight end room that is not that deep with four guys they are losing after this season." Fox on UCF: "UCF wants me as a tight end and H-Back. The people there are like family too. They are going to the Big XII, so they have a shot at the national championship there." Fox on FSU: "Florida State needs to show out and show me why I should go there on that visit and show me a lot of love. They need to show me how I am going to be used in the offense."

FSU is without a defensive end commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Landing a commitment from Holmes, who is ranked as the 28th-best SDE prospect in country, would be a big deal. Jamorie Flagg is committed to FSU and is listed as a defensive end, but he will ultimately end up at defensive tackle. Holmes spent two days in Tallahassee on an unofficial visit, which went very well. He took official visits to Maryland, South Carolina and Rutgers earlier this month.

Like Daniels, Hylton's recruitment by FSU has taken on greater importance with the commitment of both Zandamela and Itete to USC. Hylton has been on FSU's campus three times on unofficial visits already this season. The highly coveted offensive tackle prospect has already taken official visits to Penn State, Miami and Florida. Along with aforementioned schools Hylton announced earlier this month that UCF, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the schools he is considering.

Depending on how you do the math, FSU already has either three or four wide receivers (TJ Abrams, Camdon Frier, Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson, who can also play defense) committed to its 2024 recruiting class and at least at face value still in the hunt for a few more. Ohio State commitment Jeremiah Smith (the nation's top ranked wide receiver prospect) and Cam Coleman (ranked as the 4th-best wide receiver in the 2024 class), who announced a couple of days ago that the Seminoles were among the final eight schools he is considering, are being pursued by Norvell and the staff. So where does Madison fit on the FSU recruiting board and would they take a commitment from the Rivals Top 250 prospect? McCoy has been vocal about his recruitment still being wide open, and Abrams visited Florida on an official visit this past weekend. That might open up room for Madison. Or it could be that FSU thinks he is too valuable to pass up despite having four commitments at the position. Of course, Louisville and Missouri, whom Madison has already taken official visits to, may have something to say about how this plays out.

The same questions that surround Madison also apply to Moore. FSU is in on some of the best wide receivers in the country and it will likely turn into a numbers game at the position. Will they take more than four wide receivers? It seems likely given the number of players they have brought in at the position. Moore's only official visit so far in June was to Ohio State at the beginning of the month.

Ragins is a slot wide receiver prospect who hasn't been on the FSU campus since last spring. He has already taken official visits to Georgia and Oklahoma. Ragins has also said that he plans to take an official visit to Tennessee. He is a guy you have to give strong consideration simply because of his speed. As a freshman and sophomore, he was the 5A state champion in the 100-meter dash. Ragins is another versatile prospect who plays both running back and wide receiver for Jones County. Versatility is something Norvell and his staff value in offensive skill players.