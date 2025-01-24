FSU set to host 2025 OT Chastan Brown on an official visit this weekend

Florida State coaches aren't quite be through piecing together their 2025 offensive line class just yet. Three-star offensive tackle prospect Chastan Brown will make an official visit to FSU this weekend.

Brown's long-standing relationship with new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand could help the Seminoles land his signature in February. The Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside High product was committed to Malzahn and Hand at UCF last July before re-opening his recruitment in November. Brown was offered by FSU shortly after Malzahn was hired in early December.

He has since picked up offers from Missouri, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. But since his trip to FSU is the only official visit he has taken since he decommitted from UCF, the Seminoles are believed to the favorite to land Brown.

Brown, who is 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds, is extremely athletic and has a huge upside as a major college offensive line prospect. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and the 45-best offensive tackle prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle.