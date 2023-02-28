The newest member of the Florida State football coaching staff, new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., has been in the job for a bit over a month.

The longtime NFL defensive back, former American Heritage head coach and most recently defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins replaced Marcus Woodson, who left to become co-defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Surtain's initial contract with the Seminoles was shared by FSU Tuesday as part of a public records request. His deal is for two years and a total of $900,000, extending through Feb. 28, 2025.

That aligns with the rest of the coaching extensions shared Tuesday. Whereas previously they expired Jan. 1 of each year, FSU has modified those contracts to expire at the start of March.

Surtain is set to make $400,000 in the first year of his contract and then $500,000 in year two. Woodson made $500,000 in the last year of his FSU contract, which expired in January.

Surtain's deal also includes a $20,000 signing bonus to help with moving expenses as well as vehicle and cell phone allowances.

Atkins, Fuller surpass the $1 million mark