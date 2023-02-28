FSU shares contract info for new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
The newest member of the Florida State football coaching staff, new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., has been in the job for a bit over a month.
The longtime NFL defensive back, former American Heritage head coach and most recently defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins replaced Marcus Woodson, who left to become co-defensive coordinator at Arkansas.
Surtain's initial contract with the Seminoles was shared by FSU Tuesday as part of a public records request. His deal is for two years and a total of $900,000, extending through Feb. 28, 2025.
That aligns with the rest of the coaching extensions shared Tuesday. Whereas previously they expired Jan. 1 of each year, FSU has modified those contracts to expire at the start of March.
Surtain is set to make $400,000 in the first year of his contract and then $500,000 in year two. Woodson made $500,000 in the last year of his FSU contract, which expired in January.
Surtain's deal also includes a $20,000 signing bonus to help with moving expenses as well as vehicle and cell phone allowances.