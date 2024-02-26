As part of the announcement that head football coach Mike Norvell was staying at Florida State over heavy interest from Alabama, FSU announced Norvell had agreed to a raise and contract extension on Jan. 12.

FSU shared the details of Norvell's extension, which was signed on Feb. 16 by him and athletics director Michael Alford, through a public records request. The FSU head coach will make $10 million for the fifth year of his contract in 2024, a heavy leap up from his base salary of $5.55 million in his fourth contract year in 2023.

It's also a sizable raise from the $7.550 million Norvell was set to make in 2024 according to the contract extension he signed in February 2023.

From his current salary of $10 million, Norvell's base salary will go up by $150,000 per year going forward, getting all the way up to $11.05 million in the 12th and final year of the current contract in 2031.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Norvell's base salary for the next eight years:

Contract Year Five (2024): $10,000,000

Contract Year Six (2025): $10,150,000

Contract Year Seven (2026): $10,300,000

Contract Year Eight (2027): $10,450,000

Contract Year Nine (2028): $10,600,000

Contract Year Ten (2029): $10,750,000

Contract Year Eleven (2030): $10,900,000

Contract Year Twelve (2031): $11,050,000

Norvell also has a number of incentives built into his contract which will pay him additional money for achieving certain on and off-field benchmarks within his program.

Conference Championship Game ($250,000 maximum)

Conference Championship Game Appearance: $100,000

Conference Championship Game Win: $250,000

Post-Season Bowls ($950,000 maximum)

Non-College Football Playoff ("CFP") Bowl Appearance: $100,000

CFP First Round Game Appearance: $250,000

CFP Quarterfinal Game Appearance: $375,000

CFP Semi-Final Game Appearance: $500,000

CFP National Championship Game Appearance: $750,000

CFP National Championship Game Win: $950,000

Coach of the Year ($150,000 maximum)

Conference Coach of the Year: $50,000

National Coach of the Year: $100,000

Academic Performance ($200,000 maximum)

Single-Year APR of 950 or above: $100,000

Single-Year APR of 970 or above: $125,000

Single-Year APR of 990 or above: $150,000

Single-Year APR of 1000: $200,000

The contract extension also updates the state of the buyout should it be ended prematurely by the employee. That buyout is set at $6 million in 2024, drops to $4 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026, $2 million in 2027, $1 million in 2029 and is zero dollars in 2030 and 2031.

However, it bears mentioning that that buyout will certainly be updated if the contract is once again extended or adjusted in the coming years.

Norvell's 2024 salary would rank as the sixth-highest nationally among public-school head coaches in USA Today's database of 2023 head coach salaries. That being said, two of the coaches above him (Nick Saban at Alabama and Mel Tucker at Michigan State) are no longer in those jobs.

