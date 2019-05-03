TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 25 Florida State dropped the series opener to visiting Pitt Friday, falling 10-0 on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. Pitt scored three runs in five innings against Drew Parrish (6-4), snapping the left-handers’ 22.0-inning streak without allowing an earned run.

Derek West (2-2) earned the win, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings.

FSU’s 1-2-3 hitters each had two hits, accounting for all six of the Seminoles’ base knocks on Friday.

Nico Popa and Bryce O’Farrell each went 3-for-5 for Pitt, with Popa scoring three runs and knocking in four and O’Farrell scoring once with two RBI.

David Yanni tripled to start the second inning, scoring on O’Farrell’s RBI single. Pitt added two in the third inning on Popa’s fourth home run of the season.

Parrish did strike out 7 batters Friday, giving him 303 for his career. He ranks 10th in FSU history in strikeouts.

In the seventh, Pitt got two runs against reliever Jonah Scolaro and five runs in the ninth inning against Clayton Kwiatkowski.

The Seminoles best chances to score came in the sixth and eighth inning. Down 3-0, Mike Salvatore, Reese Albert and Drew Mendoza singled to load the bases with no outs, but West struck out two batters and Nico Baldor flew out to right field to preserve the shutout.

In the eighth against Brady Devereux, Salvatore singled and Albert walked with no outs. Devereux gave way to Chase Smith, who got the next three batters out. FSU stranded nine runners in the game.

The teams will wrap the series Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 p.m.

------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board