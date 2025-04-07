FSU slides in major baseball polls

Florida State slipped five spots to No. 9 in the D1baseball.com rankings and four places to No. 8 in the coaches' poll, which were released on Monday.
The Seminoles sank seven spots to No. 13 in Baseball America's poll.
FSU (25-6, 8-4 ACC) had won seven straight weekend series to open 2025 before Wake took a pair of run-rule victories on Saturday and Sunday.
Arkansas is the new No. 1 team in D1baseball.com's top 25, followed by Texas, LSU, Clemson and Tennessee.
Arkansas is also No. 1 in Baseball America's rankings, followed by Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson. Other teams that made jumps include No. 8 UNC (which is up three spots) and No. 12 Wake Forest (which vaulted six spots).
And Arkansas is again the No. 1 team in the coaches' poll, followed by Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson.
FSU's schedule will be tough down the stretch. After a trip to Virginia Tech, which is No. 25 in D1baseball.com's poll and unranked by Baseball America, there are home series against unranked Virginia, top-5 Clemson and No. 8/16 UNC as well as a road trip to No. 11/14 Louisville.
Up next
FSU will travel to Florida on Tuesday for round 3 of the season series. The Seminoles won in Jacksonville, while UF won in Tallahassee
The Gators (20-14, 1-11 SEC) are not ranked and was swept at home by Vanderbilt over the weekend. Last Tuesday, UF sent nine pitchers to the mound in an 8-4 win over North Florida.
FSU will then travel to Virginia Tech (22-10, 9-6) for a three-game series that begins on Friday. The Hokies are coming off a series win over Notre Dame and swept Wake on March 28-30.
