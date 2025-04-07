FSU slides in major baseball polls

Florida State slipped five spots to No. 9 in the D1baseball.com rankings and four places to No. 8 in the coaches' poll, which were released on Monday.

The Seminoles sank seven spots to No. 13 in Baseball America's poll.

FSU (25-6, 8-4 ACC) had won seven straight weekend series to open 2025 before Wake took a pair of run-rule victories on Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas is the new No. 1 team in D1baseball.com's top 25, followed by Texas, LSU, Clemson and Tennessee.

Arkansas is also No. 1 in Baseball America's rankings, followed by Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson. Other teams that made jumps include No. 8 UNC (which is up three spots) and No. 12 Wake Forest (which vaulted six spots).

And Arkansas is again the No. 1 team in the coaches' poll, followed by Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson.

FSU's schedule will be tough down the stretch. After a trip to Virginia Tech, which is No. 25 in D1baseball.com's poll and unranked by Baseball America, there are home series against unranked Virginia, top-5 Clemson and No. 8/16 UNC as well as a road trip to No. 11/14 Louisville.