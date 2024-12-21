FSU snares the commitment of former UCF TE Randy Pittman

Florida State continued to add members to its 2025 roster via the portal on Saturday. Former UCF tight end Randy Pittman Jr. announced that he has committed to Florida State on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Pittman, who signed with UCF has part of their 2023 recruiting class, should not be a stranger to people who follow FSU recruiting closely. He was committed to FSU for over a year, from April of 2021 until June of 2022, before re-opening his recruitment and signing with then UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, who is now FSU's offensive coordinator Rivals ranks Pittman as the No. 97 overall player and No. 6 tight end in the 2025 transfer portal class.



The Panama City (Fla.) Mosely High product played a lot of football for the Knights in his two seasons in Orlando. He played in 25 games including 12 starts for UCF over the last two seasons. As a true freshman, Pittman caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Pittman saw his role in Malzahn's offense grow this past season when he hauled in 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 49 times this past season which ranked second on the team for UCF. Pittman is the second UCF player to transfer to FSU on Saturday, joining redshirt senior guard Adrian Medley, who announced his decision shortly before Pittman. Pittman will have a strong case for being the most experienced tight end on FSU's roster entering spring practice as the roster currently sits. He played 747 snaps this past season for UCF which ranked 3rd-most by any player on UCF's offense last season after playing 219 snaps as a true freshman.