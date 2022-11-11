The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles blanked the Eagles for the second time this season, with a final score of 3-0.

Florida State improved its first-round record to 21-0-1 with tonight’s win. The Seminole defense was the difference maker in the matchup, with the game-winning goal coming from Lauren Flynn. Cristina Roque did her part and kept the Eagles out of the net for her 24th career shutout.

The first half consisted of a handful of good chances offensively, but FGCU’s keeper Katie Sullivan tallied three saves to keep the Seminoles off the scoreboard. Florida State had the advantage in shots with 11 and 72% of the possession in the first half.

Flynn sparked the Seminoles in the 52nd minute with a gritty solo effort and her third career goal. Flynn ventured up into the Eagles’ 18-yard-box, navigated through the chaos of FGCU defenders and placed her shot in the lower left corner.