FSU soccer coach Mark Krikorian announces he is leaving 'Noles

"I'd like to thank FSU and the community for my 17 years in Tallahassee," Krikorian wrote in the email. "Every coach has a shelf life, and is it time for me to move on to my next chapter."

Mark Krikorian, FSU's head coach since 2005, is leaving the program and will not coach next season, he announced in an email to the media.

The Florida State soccer team is losing the most successful coach in program history and arguably the most successful coach in FSU athletics history.

During his illustrious career, Krikorian led FSU to three national titles (2014, 2018, 2021), including this past season, as well as six appearances in the title game. He made 11 College Cups -- soccer's version of the Final Four -- and eight ACC championships.

Krikorian led FSU to the postseason in all 17 of his seasons at the helm. He finished out his career by leading the 'Noles to a thrilling win in penalty kicks over BYU in the national title game, in what turned out to be his final game as head coach.

"I want to wish the team, the school and my fellow coaches continued success as you move forward in a new direction," Krikorian said.

FSU announces national search (release from FSU)

Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Tuesday that a national search for a new head women’s soccer coach will begin immediately.

“Coach (Mark) Krikorian has done a remarkable job over his tenure here and all Florida State alumni and supporters deeply appreciate not only what he has accomplished in terms of championships, but the caliber of graduates he has produced,” said Alford. “ We all wish him and his family well.“We have the best women’s soccer program in the country and we will identify and pursue the best coach for our program. We have committed resources that are second to none and will continue to invest in the student-athlete experience.”

Florida State President Richard McCullough also praised the Seminoles’ legendary head coach.

“We’re saddened that Coach Krikorian will be leaving FSU,” said McCullough. “He is one of the most successful coaches in collegiate women’s soccer history, and we are grateful for his years of service, his dedication to our student-athletes, and the glory he brought to our university. We wish him all the best in the future as we look forward to our soccer program’s continued success.”

