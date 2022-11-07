Story by FSU sports information, videos by Ariya Massoudi

After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to FSU’s 11 No. 1 seeds (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), the Seminoles have been a No. 2 seed four times (2005, 2006, 2008 & 2010), a No. 3 seed in both 2007 and 2016 and a No. 4 seed in 2017. The only other time the Seminoles received a national seed was in 2003 (11th).

Florida State is 72-18-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, good for a .784 winning percentage. It is the second-best postseason winning percentage of all time, trailing only North Carolina (.878).