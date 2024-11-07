FSU soccer edges Wake on penalty kicks to reach ACC Tournament title game

Addie Todd made two stops in the penalty-kick period as Florida State took a 3-1 win on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Todd had five saves in 110 minutes of soccer, which included regulation and two overtime periods. In the penalty-kick period, she made two diving stops to secure the victory.

“She was phenomenal,” FSU coach Brian Pensky said. “Two-big time saves.”

FSU (14-2-2) will play the North Carolina-Duke winner on Sunday at noon (ESPNU) for the ACC Tournament title. The Seminoles' win strengthens their resume for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Taylor Huff scored in the 53rd minute with a strike from just outside the box to give FSU a 1-0 lead. The Seminoles had 17 shots on goal in the match.

Emily Morris tied the match in the 83rd minute with a goal off her left foot.

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two scoreless overtimes.

“Great game,” Pensky said. “Kind of game that you’d rather be a spectator than a coach.”