ST. LOUIS, Mo. - For the third time in the past four years, women's college soccer's most prestigious individual award will make its home in Tallahassee as Florida State forward Onyi Echegini was named the MAC Hermann Trophy winner on Friday night solidifying her title as the best player in college soccer. Friday was the fourth time a Seminole has brought home the pristine trophy as Echegini joins Mami Yamaguchi who won the award in 2007 and Jaelin Howell who won the award in 2020 and 2021. FSU has now won the third-most MAC Hermann Trophies behind North Carolina and Stanford.

Echegini dominated every time she took the pitch this past season as the senior from London, England, made the most of her time in the Garnet and Gold. Echegini became the first Seminole to win ACC Offensive Player of the Year since Deyna Castellanos in 2019. Echegini did not stop there as she was named the ACC Tournament MVP after scoring two goals in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson to secure FSU's fourth consecutive ACC Championship. Echegini continued her dominance in the NCAA Tournament scoring three goals including a goal and an assist to help the Seminoles to their fourth National Championship.

In 21 games, Echegini scored 16 goals while adding five assists. Echegini's 16 goals led the ACC and was ranked fifth in the country and was the most goals scored by a Seminole since Castellanos in 2017. Echegini has had an amazing year in the international world of soccer as well. Echegini spent her summer with the Nigerian National Team where she helped them reach the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Just yesterday, Echegini signed her professional contract with the Juventus Women in Italy.

In just two seasons with FSU, Echegini scored 26 goals which is the 11th-most in school history. She helped lead the Seminoles to the 2023 National Championship, two ACC Championships and two College Cups.