FSU sports information

Onyi Echegini's late-game heroics lifted the No. 3 Florida State women's soccer team (7-0-0, 2-0) in a 3-2 win over Syracuse (2-7-1, 0-2) Thursday night at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

The Orange were the first to score as they took advantage of a misplay by the goalie in the third minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Seminoles quickly responded in the seventh minute as Beata Olsson scored her third goal of the season off a great ball from Ran Iwaii.

The Seminoles surrendered an own goal with just 29 seconds left in the first half to let Syracuse take the lead.

FSU tied the game back up in the 58th minute as Taylor Huff sent in a great corner kick that bounced off an Orange defender and into the net to tie the game at 2-2. The Seminoles continued to apply pressure on the offensive end recording eight shots on goal over the next 20 minutes.

Echegini made some magic happen in the 84th minute as she dribbled through the defense and took a shot just inside the box, and it soared into the back right corner of the net to give the Seminoles the lead. It was Echegini's sixth goal of the season, which leads the team.

The Seminoles were dominant on offense, recording a season-high 32 shots (19 on goal). The Seminoles' 19 shots on goal is the most since Sept. 11, 2022, when they recorded 20 shots on goal against Rice. The Seminoles' 10 second-half corner kicks also tied a school record for most corner kicks in a second half.

FSU also forced 16 saves by the Syracuse goalkeeper which was the third-highest total in school history.

The Seminoles will return to action on Sunday as they head to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on No. 1 North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPNU.