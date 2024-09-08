The No. 3 Florida State soccer team (5-0-1) sealed a dominant 3-0 road victory over in-state rivals Florida (2-1-3) on Sunday afternoon. FSU defeats Florida for a seventh match and finishes regular season non-conference play unbeaten for a fifth straight season.

The game began with chances for both sides before Wrianna Hudson laid off a pass to Huff inside the box as she deftly positioned the ball and lined up an unstoppable left-footed effort to secure the opening goal inside 15 minutes. Huff recorded her sixth goal in as many games, one shy of her entire goal tally from last season.

Florida State continued the momentum into the second half as Ran Iwai sent in a deep long ball into Hudson’s path before she buried her shot into the net. Iwai leads the Seminoles with five assists in the opening six games while Hudson netted her second career goal.

FSU finished the game off as Nina Norshie found Kameron Simmonds on her front post run to score her first-ever goal as a Seminole. Norshie also recorded her first point in her debut season at Florida State.

The Seminoles continue their 29-game unbeaten streak and scored 24 goals in six non-conference games, tied for the most since 2009 (24).

Florida State will return home to begin conference play against Syracuse on Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and available to stream on ACC Network Extra.