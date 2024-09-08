PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU soccer routs Florida

FSU sports information
Special to the Osceola

The No. 3 Florida State soccer team (5-0-1) sealed a dominant 3-0 road victory over in-state rivals Florida (2-1-3) on Sunday afternoon. FSU defeats Florida for a seventh match and finishes regular season non-conference play unbeaten for a fifth straight season.

The game began with chances for both sides before Wrianna Hudson laid off a pass to Huff inside the box as she deftly positioned the ball and lined up an unstoppable left-footed effort to secure the opening goal inside 15 minutes. Huff recorded her sixth goal in as many games, one shy of her entire goal tally from last season.

Florida State continued the momentum into the second half as Ran Iwai sent in a deep long ball into Hudson’s path before she buried her shot into the net. Iwai leads the Seminoles with five assists in the opening six games while Hudson netted her second career goal.

FSU finished the game off as Nina Norshie found Kameron Simmonds on her front post run to score her first-ever goal as a Seminole. Norshie also recorded her first point in her debut season at Florida State.

The Seminoles continue their 29-game unbeaten streak and scored 24 goals in six non-conference games, tied for the most since 2009 (24).

Florida State will return home to begin conference play against Syracuse on Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and available to stream on ACC Network Extra.

