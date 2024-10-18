FSU soccer routs Virginia in top-25 matchup

The No. 22 Florida State soccer team hit the field at the Seminole Soccer Complex on a chilly Thursday evening. The “Plex” was packed in anticipation of a crucial conference game against No. 23 Virginia.

Having uncharacteristically lost two out of their last three games, the Seminoles were looking to get back to their consistent winning ways. But at least their record home winning streak was still very much alive.

The Seminoles are now at a full-strength roster that is healthy at the right time as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. All the players who missed time early in the season due to the Under-20 World Cup are now back and have been reintegrated into the lineup and rotation. The young freshmen who were thrust into action during the U-20 players’ absence are now matured and are not wide-eyed freshmen anymore. They are major contributors. Freshmen Lara Dantas, Wrianna Hudson, Solai Washington and 17-year-old phenom Ashlyn Puerta have developed at a significant rate and that was apparent on Thursday night.

The regular season is a grind to get to postseason play, but the Seminoles looked to have regained their confidence by dominating the Cavaliers from start to finish in a 4-0 victory.

“There was obviously a lot at stake against a very good team,” FSU coach Brian Pensky said of Virginia. “It was important because you want to have a good performance and obviously the results matter. Our team was dialed in from start to finish, defending, attacking and it was a complete performance.”

The game started out with UVA attempting to slow down FSU (9-2-2, 4-2-1 ACC) by playing keep away for the better part of the first half. This type of constant passing is a strategy that can only work for so long though. Senior forward Taylor Huff was active like her usual self, sprinting all over the field with intensity and dominating the ball. Huff put Florida State on the board first in the 18th minute when she headed in a beautiful corner kick from senior midfielder Ran Iwai.



