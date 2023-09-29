Freshman phenom Jordynn Dudley continued her hot streak on Friday night as her goals in the 60th minute and the 87th minute led the No. 2 Florida State women's soccer team (8-0-1, 3-0-1) to a 2-0 win over Miami (3-5-3, 2-2-0) in front of a near capacity crowd at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

This is the Seminoles' fourth straight win over the Hurricanes and their 13th win over a team from the state of Florida.

The first half did not see much action for either team as the Seminoles took all six shots between the two teams in the first half. FSU's best look came in the 19th and 21st minute as Leilanni Nesbeth and Dudley each recorded a shot on goal. The Seminoles weren't able to get anything going in the final 25 minutes of the first half, recording just three shots in the latter part of the half. The Seminoles still held a 6-0 shots advantage and a 7-1 advantage on corner kicks at the midway point.

The Noles came out in the second half with a sense of urgency and quickly threatened as Dudley took a shot that hit off the left post, and Nesbeth once again had a great look in the 57th minute. It did not take long for the Seminoles to convert as Dudley dribbled down the right sideline and beat her defender to find the back of the net for her sixth goal of the season.

The Seminoles continued to keep possession and did not allow the Hurricanes any chances to tie the game.

FSU held possession 78% of the time and did not allow a single shot on the defensive end. This is the first time since Sept. 8, 2019, and just the eighth time in school history that the Seminoles have not allowed a shot.

Dudley put the icing on the cake with another goal in the 87th minute for her second consecutive brace and her team-high seventh goal of the season. Dudley is now tied for first in the ACC with seven goals this season.

FSU will hit the road next Thursday as they travel to Louisville at 7 p.m.