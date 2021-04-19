After finishing the season a perfect 11-0 and earning its seventh ACC Tournament Championship, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament. This is the ninth time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the third straight season.

The 2021 Division-I women’s soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17, entirely in Cary, N.C., and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams were selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year’s College Cup.

Florida State gets a bye in the first round as the Seminoles are the top seed. They will play the winner of Elon and Milwaukee in the round of 32 on May 1 at 3 p.m.

