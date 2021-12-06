FSU Soccer wins third national title! Zhao rips winner in PKs

The Florida State women's soccer team won its third national championship in program history on Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif., beating BYU in penalty kicks after the first 110 minutes -- two halves and two 10-minute overtime sessions -- were played to a 0-0 draw.

Sophomore Christina Roque made two huge saves in penalties, on the second and fourth shooters, to set up the Seminoles for a chance to win the title.

First, senior star Jaelin Howell ripped her shot into the top right corner of the net for FSU's third successful penalty kick. Then fellow senior, and four-time All-ACC selection, Yujie Zhao stepped up with the national title on her right foot.

She calmly spun the ball past BYU's keeper and into the bottom left corner of the net to win the game, claim the championship and help destroy those demons that may have still lingered from last May -- when the Seminoles lost to Santa Clara 4-1 in penalty kicks.

"Feels quite nice to be sitting on this side of it," FSU head coach Mark Krikorian said. "Last year I thought that we were quite good and we had some unfinished business that we needed to address.

"Proud of the team, the staff."