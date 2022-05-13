FSU Softball advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals

No. 3 Florida State (50-5) advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 5-3 win over Virginia (27-24) on Thursday night.

After three and a half scoreless innings the Seminoles got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a double to left center field and then advanced to third on a ground ball back to the pitcher by Kalei Harding. Mack Leonard then sent her home on a sacrifice fly to center field. FSU extended its lead to two after Devyn Flaherty doubled to left field and then scored after Jahni Kerr singled to right field.

The Garnet and Gold extended their lead to three after five innings. Chloe Culp led off the inning with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Amaya Ross. Ross then stole second and advance to third on a ground out. Kaley Mudge sent Ross home after slapping a ground ball to the shortstop.

