Watson hurls no-hitter, leads FSU Softball past Howard in Regional opener

In front of the largest postseason crowd in JoAnne Graf Field history (1,646), the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles (53-5) took down Howard (31-23) on Friday, 8-0 behind a no-hitter from Danielle Watson.

The Seminoles' no-hitter was the 31st under head coach Lonni Alameda and the second this season. It was the second no-hitter that Watson has been a part of at FSU as she was a part of the Seminoles’ no-hitter against Boston College last March.

Florida State got on the board early with one run in the first inning. Kaley Mudge led off with a double to left-center. The Noles then proceeded to load the bases with one out. Jahni Kerr then worked a five-pitch walk to score Mudge from third.

