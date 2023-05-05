FSU softball clinches ACC championship with Friday win over Louisville
For the first time in four years, the Florida State softball team will finish the regular season on top of the ACC.
The third-ranked Seminoles (45-8, 20-2 in ACC) entered their final weekend series of the regular season needing just one win to clinch their first ACC regular-season championship since 2019.
While FSU had three games this weekend to get the one win it needed, the team didn't feel the need to create any drama. Instead, the Seminoles took care of business in Friday's series opener, beating Louisville (35-15, 16-5) 6-4 to return to the top of the conference.
"I don't look at it as top of the mountain. I just look at it as our journey..." FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said of winning the ACC. "It's a complete honor to be the regular-season champion, but I think telling the girls, 'It's your consistency every weekend, your ability to make adjustments every weekend, it gives you confidence in what you're capable of doing as we ride into what we really want to have happen in the next couple weekends.'
"Now, when we talk about how you do anything is how you do everything, you go back on what we've been doing for the last couple months. Just really proud of them for that."
There may not have been much drama in the macro sense, but there definitely was in the micro sense of this particular game. FSU took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning, but the Cardinals loaded the bases and plated one run with two outs in the inning.
FSU had to turn to Kathryn Sandercock, who started the game in the circle and threw the first five innings Friday, out of the bullpen to try and record the final out. The senior was up to the task, striking out the first batter she faced out of the bullpen to finish the win.
"She's got a ton of experience..." Alameda said of Sandercock. "Kat really has worked super hard to be able to do things like that. Just really proud of her."
It's fitting that Sandercock closed out the win as she is the lone members of this year's FSU squad that was on the last team to win the regular-season ACC Championship in 2019.
"I think my freshman year, I didn't know a whole lot. You don't really get it until you get it when you come to Florida State. Now, I get it and I get to play a much different role than I did my freshman year (in 2019)," Sandercock said. "But I think in both years, we had a lot of really great people putting in a lot of hard work. It paid off. It's really awesome and really fun to celebrate with my team."
Once again, the FSU offense came up big in the victory. The Seminoles had 12 hits against the Cardinals, their fourth straight game with 10-plus hits.
FSU catcher Michaela Edenfield had three of those hits and also knocked in three runs to bring her team-high RBI tally on the season to 49. Edenfield's big hit in the game was a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning which gave the Seminoles some critical insurance, turning a 4-3 game into a 6-3 game.
Centerfielder Jahni Kerr continued her hot streak in the series opener against the Cardinals. She came through with hits in each of her first three at-bats Friday, plating an RBI in two of them. In the first two games this week, Kerr has six hits and five RBI.
To kick off Senior Weekend, Sandercock got the start in the circle Friday. Outside of one pitch which Louisville catcher Sarah Gordon smashed to left field for a two-run home run, Sandercock was largely effective in her 18th start of the season.
She finished allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings with one strikeout and no walks. After an error by shortstop Josie Muffley put the tying run on second base with no outs in the sixth inning, FSU turned to freshman pitcher Makenna Reid to try and escape the jam.
Reid was up to the task, getting two flyouts to right and a groundout to short to retire the first three batters she faced. However, she walked the bases loaded in the seventh and then allowed a run on an infield single which ricocheted off her glove.
Up Next
Saturday's second game of the FSU-Louisville series is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday's series finale will begin at noon. Both the final two games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify