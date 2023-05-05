While FSU had three games this weekend to get the one win it needed, the team didn't feel the need to create any drama. Instead, the Seminoles took care of business in Friday's series opener, beating Louisville (35-15, 16-5) 6-4 to return to the top of the conference.

The third-ranked Seminoles (45-8, 20-2 in ACC) entered their final weekend series of the regular season needing just one win to clinch their first ACC regular-season championship since 2019.

For the first time in four years, the Florida State softball team will finish the regular season on top of the ACC.

"I don't look at it as top of the mountain. I just look at it as our journey..." FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said of winning the ACC. "It's a complete honor to be the regular-season champion, but I think telling the girls, 'It's your consistency every weekend, your ability to make adjustments every weekend, it gives you confidence in what you're capable of doing as we ride into what we really want to have happen in the next couple weekends.'

"Now, when we talk about how you do anything is how you do everything, you go back on what we've been doing for the last couple months. Just really proud of them for that."

There may not have been much drama in the macro sense, but there definitely was in the micro sense of this particular game. FSU took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning, but the Cardinals loaded the bases and plated one run with two outs in the inning.

FSU had to turn to Kathryn Sandercock, who started the game in the circle and threw the first five innings Friday, out of the bullpen to try and record the final out. The senior was up to the task, striking out the first batter she faced out of the bullpen to finish the win.

"She's got a ton of experience..." Alameda said of Sandercock. "Kat really has worked super hard to be able to do things like that. Just really proud of her."

It's fitting that Sandercock closed out the win as she is the lone members of this year's FSU squad that was on the last team to win the regular-season ACC Championship in 2019.

"I think my freshman year, I didn't know a whole lot. You don't really get it until you get it when you come to Florida State. Now, I get it and I get to play a much different role than I did my freshman year (in 2019)," Sandercock said. "But I think in both years, we had a lot of really great people putting in a lot of hard work. It paid off. It's really awesome and really fun to celebrate with my team."