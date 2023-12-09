FSU sports information

Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda was inducted into the 2023 NFCA Hall of Fame class on Friday night. Alameda joins legendary coach JoAnne Graf as the two Seminole coaches to be named a NFCA Hall of Famer.

Alameda will join Carol Bruggerman (NFCA), John Byrne (Moravian University) and Kim Wilson (Rowan University) in the 2023 class.

Alameda took over the Florida State softball program in 2009, and the Seminoles have never looked back in her 15 seasons as the Seminoles' head coach. Alameda has led the Seminoles to nine ACC Tournament Championships, seven ACC Regular Season Championships and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Seminoles have appeared in the Women's College World Series five times under Alameda, including national runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023 and the program's first NCAA Championship in 2018.

Alameda has been named the ACC Coach of the Year six times including winning the award in five consecutive seasons from 2013-17. Alameda also won the Musial Award in 2018 and the coaching staff was named the NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year in the same year following the team's National Championship.

Alameda has led FSU to 716 wins during her time at FSU. Alameda also had great success in the international game as she helped Team Canada to the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the team's pitching coach.

Prior to FSU, Alameda led UNLV softball to new heights as she helped the Rebels to their first winning season and their first NCAA Tournament berth in 2005 earning her Mountain West Coach of the Year and NFCA West Region Coach of the Year. Alameda began her coaching career at Barry College while also gaining experience as an instructor for the Aruba and Spanish national teams. Alameda would then go on to be an assistant coach at Stanford in 1996 where she spent eight seasons with the Cardinal. During her time at Stanford, Alameda helped the Cardinal to six straight NCAA Regional appearances and helped three Stanford pitchers to All-America honors during her time.