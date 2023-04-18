FSU sports information

Michaela Edenfield hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, and the fifth-ranked Florida State softball team never looked back in a 7-2 win over Stetson on Tuesday afternoon in DeLand. The Seminoles have now won 15 out of their last 17 games.

Devyn Flaherty was hit by the very first pitch of the game to immediately get a runner on for the Seminoles (36-8). The Hatters (23-23) were able to get back-to-back outs, but Edenfield hit a no-doubter over the left-field wall for her eighth home run of the season to give the Seminoles the early 2-0 lead.

The Hatters got one run back in the bottom of the first, but a two-out error opened the door the Seminoles in the top of the second. After Josie Muffley singled with two outs, Flaherty hit a routine ground ball to second, but the first baseman was unable to haul it in. On the very next pitch, Hallie Wacaser hit one over the left fielder's head to score Muffley and Flaherty. Kalei Harding then ripped one into the gap to bring Wacaser home and extend the lead to 5-1.

The Seminoles added two more runs in the fifth inning as Bethaney Keen started the two-out rally with a single to right field. Krystina Hartley was then hit by a pitch, and Amaya Ross singled to load the bases. Flaherty then hit a ground ball to shortstop but beat out the throw as both Keen and Hartley raced home to extend the lead to 7-1.

Makenna Reid (9-0) was terrific for the Seminoles in the circle as pitched 3.2 shutout innings and allowed just one hit, a single on a bunt. Reid extended her streak to nine games of not allowing an earned run.

Eight Seminoles tallied hits on the afternoon as Keen led the way with two hits. Wacaser and Edenfield each tallied two RBI for the Noles.







