The Florida State softball team took its first ACC series, jumping ahead early and grabbing a 5-1 win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

The Seminoles (23-6, 2-0) have now won 25 consecutive games over the Orange and have not lost an ACC opening series since 2007.

Allison Royalty (6-0) pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk. She had three strikeouts.

Makenna Reid wrapped up the game, throwing three shutout innings. Reid did not allow a hit, recording a strikeout and hitting a batter as she picked up her second save.

Jahni Kerr had a two-run single in the first inning. Kaley Mudge had an RBI groundout in the second inning. Michaela Edenfield had an RBI groundout in the fifth inning, and Bethany Keen tacked on an RBI double later in the inning.

Kerr went 2 for 3 with a run scored and raised her batting average to .354.

Devyn Flaherty went 2 for 2 with a run scored, raising her batting average to .294.

Syracuse dropped to 7-13, 0-5.