FSU Softball finishes sweep of Virginia; Baseball swept by Notre Dame

The No. 3 softball team went on the road and swept Virginia, while the No. 5 baseball team stayed home and got swept by Virginia.

The third-ranked Florida State softball team (35-2) swept the series against Virginia (21-16) with a 7-2 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday Afternoon. Kalei Harding led the Seminoles offensively with four RBI on two hits, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

For the third straight game, the Seminoles' offense scored multiple runs in the first inning against Virginia. The Noles put up a series-high four runs on four hits. In three games FSU has scored nine first-inning runs. Just like she did in the previous two games, Kaley Mudge led off with a hit. With one out Michaela Edenfield doubled to center field to score Mudge for her seventh RBI of the weekend.

Kalei Harding then recorded a double of her own with two outs to score Edenfield from third and Devyn Flaherty from first after she walked. Hallie Wacaser capped off the first inning with the Seminoles' fourth hit, leading Harding to score from second and a 4-0 FSU lead after the top of the first inning.

The Seminoles tacked on one more run in the top of the fourth inning. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with her 72nd career double and sixth of the season, extending her ACC and FSU doubles record. Two batters later Mack Leonard hit a double of her own to score Sherrill, extending the FSU lead to five. It was Leonard’s team-leading 10th double of the season.

Virginia scored their first run of the weekend in the bottom of the fifth inning. They would score one run on three hits. Katie Goldberg led off the inning with a double to left field, she then scored after Kailyn Jones doubled to left field as well.

Florida State grabbed runs six and seven in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Harding. Leonard got to second base on a single and a throwing error by the left fielder. Two batters later, Harding jacked her sixth home run of the season to center field.

Virginia retaliated in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Tori Gilbert to center field.

Kathryn Sandercock earned her 18th win of the season as she pitched six innings while recording seven strikeouts and letting up two runs. Sandercock faced the minimum through four innings. Mack Leonard came in to pitch the final inning and recorded two strikeouts while retiring all three batters she faced.

Florida State heads to Gainesville to take on the rival Florida Gators on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Baseball drops finale to Notre Dame, 9-7

Despite success at the plate, No. 5 Florida State (16-11, 6-6 ACC) was swept by No. 16 Notre Dame (16-5, 5-4) 9-7 at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday.

LHP Ross Dunn (1-2) started for the Noles, pitching 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers Jackson Nezuh and Connor Whittaker pitched the final four innings.

Aidan Tyrell (4-0) pitched 4.2 innings in relief for Notre Dame, allowing one unearned run.

Behind Logan Lacey’s team-high three hits, FSU out-hit the Irish for the second straight game. Tyler Martin and Colton Vincent both had a pair of hits. Jordan Carrion stole two bases for the Seminoles.

After Notre Dame hit a three-run home run in the first inning, FSU immediately responded and tied the game through one inning. The Irish hit a two-run home run off Dunn in the third inning and added two runs in the sixth and eighth innings as well.

FSU cut the deficit to 9-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a fly out ended Florida State’s final threat. FSU was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth by Jack Brannigan for his first save of the year.

Florida State next stays in Tallahassee for a pair of midweek games against Jacksonville (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) and Stetson (Wednesday, 4 p.m.). Both games will stream on ACC Network Extra.

