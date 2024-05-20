FSU softball freshmen stepped up and then some in first NCAA Regional
A big reason why the Florida State softball team extended its streak of hosting NCAA Regionals to 10 straight years this season was because of its vaunted freshman class.
Entering this week's Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles' leader in batting average (.436), home runs (15) and runs batted in (64) was freshman third baseman Jaysoni Beachum. The pitcher with the best earned run average on FSU's staff (3.16) who had thrown the most innings this season (126.1) was freshman Ashlyn Danley.
Freshman shortstop Isa Torres (.364 average with team-high 14 doubles and 53 RBI) and freshman pitcher Mimi Gooden (4.49 ERA over 48.1 innings) have also immediately stepped into sizable roles as freshmen for the Seminoles.
FSU head coach Lonni Alameda often says that freshmen are no longer truly freshmen this time of year with how much they have played at this level over the course of a season. However, she added Thursday that while that may be true, freshmen have never experienced something like an NCAA regional atmosphere before and she really just hoped they didn't feel too much pressure.
Safe to say now that the pressure didn't get to the FSU freshmen much at all this weekend.
As the Seminoles rolled through the Tallahassee Regional, sweeping Chattanooga, UCF and Auburn by a combined score of 18-7, these freshmen came through in some major moments, like they have throughout their debut seasons as Seminoles.
On the mound, Danley was nails in her NCAA Tournament debut Friday night. She came in out of the bullpen with FSU surprisingly trailing Chattanooga 2-0 in the fifth inning. Behind 2.2 no-hit innings of relief work, FSU rallied to win 3-2, giving Danley her team-high 17th win of the season.
In the sixth inning of that game, Torres' sac fly to center tied the game at 2, setting the stage for Devyn Flaherty to knock in the game-winning run.
On Saturday, it was Gooden's time to impress in her NCAA Tournament debut. Facing UCF, she allowed just one hit over her first four innings of work, allowing FSU to leap out to a 5-0 lead in the early innings. She exited in the fifth having having allowed one run on three hits over 4.1 innings and was relieved by Danley.
"This one (Gooden), super proud. We've been working really, really hard to be in those moments and she trusted it today, which is awesome," Alameda said.
"My team is so supportive and they believe in me so that really calms me down," Gooden said after the game. "I'm really big on my faith so just praying, talking to God and I talk to God before every pitch and that calms me down."
For the second straight night, Danley excelled as a reliever, stranding a pair of runners in the fifth. From there, she coasted through the final two innings relatively stress-free, allowing one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings to help FSU advance to the regional championship.
In that regional championship vs. Auburn, Danley was a bit shaky early on, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and a pair of walks in the second inning. She was briefly removed from the circle in the third inning, but got thrown back into an adverse situation in the fourth inning with two outs, the bases loaded and FSU clinging to a 3-2 lead. She got a groundout to leave the bases loaded.
While Danley did allow a run in the fifth inning to tie the game up, she again stranded the bases loaded that inning. That escape set the stage for FSU's seven-run sixth inning, which all but ended Auburn's chances.
That big inning at the plate was kept alive by a two-out RBI single from Beachum — who reached base three times and scored two runs vs. Auburn on Sunday — to extend FSU's lead to 5-3. The inning was punctuated by a massive three-run homer from Torres (her ninth of the season) that made it 10-3 and effectively served as the nail in the coffin.
With Makenna Reid still sidelined this weekend, Danley and Gooden combined to throw 14 of the 21 innings in the circle over FSU's three games in the Tallahassee Regional. Over that span, they allowed five runs on 10 hits for a 2.50 combined ERA.
"I could cry. It was pretty awesome," Alameda reflected Saturday after the pair allowed just one run over seven innings vs. UCF. "I think you get kind of between a coach and a parent at times. (Gooden) has grown up a ton. Ash has grown up a ton. We've had a lot of challenging conversations through the year just for these moments."
In addition to their efforts at the plate, Beachum and Torres handled the left side of the infield well defensively. Beachum had 11 assists and a putout in the hot corner at third base while Torres had three putouts and nine assists while committing one error, just her seventh of the season on over 170 opportunities.
The degree of difficulty ramps up significantly from here for the Seminoles. Largely because of the team's early-season struggles, FSU is the No. 15 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. Because of that, the Seminoles have the unenviable task of traveling to Norman to take on No. 2 overall seed Oklahoma, which beat FSU in last year's Women's College World Series Championship Series and has won the last three national championships, for a spot in the WCWS. The best-of-three series begins Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
It would be a sizable upset if the Seminoles were to go into Norman and knock off the Sooners. But any path to it happening would almost certainly be with quite a bit of help from these talented freshmen, as much of this season's success has been.
The good news on that front is that those freshmen passed their first postseason test with flying colors.
