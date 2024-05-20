A big reason why the Florida State softball team extended its streak of hosting NCAA Regionals to 10 straight years this season was because of its vaunted freshman class.

Entering this week's Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles' leader in batting average (.436), home runs (15) and runs batted in (64) was freshman third baseman Jaysoni Beachum. The pitcher with the best earned run average on FSU's staff (3.16) who had thrown the most innings this season (126.1) was freshman Ashlyn Danley.

Freshman shortstop Isa Torres (.364 average with team-high 14 doubles and 53 RBI) and freshman pitcher Mimi Gooden (4.49 ERA over 48.1 innings) have also immediately stepped into sizable roles as freshmen for the Seminoles.

FSU head coach Lonni Alameda often says that freshmen are no longer truly freshmen this time of year with how much they have played at this level over the course of a season. However, she added Thursday that while that may be true, freshmen have never experienced something like an NCAA regional atmosphere before and she really just hoped they didn't feel too much pressure.

Safe to say now that the pressure didn't get to the FSU freshmen much at all this weekend.

As the Seminoles rolled through the Tallahassee Regional, sweeping Chattanooga, UCF and Auburn by a combined score of 18-7, these freshmen came through in some major moments, like they have throughout their debut seasons as Seminoles.

On the mound, Danley was nails in her NCAA Tournament debut Friday night. She came in out of the bullpen with FSU surprisingly trailing Chattanooga 2-0 in the fifth inning. Behind 2.2 no-hit innings of relief work, FSU rallied to win 3-2, giving Danley her team-high 17th win of the season.

In the sixth inning of that game, Torres' sac fly to center tied the game at 2, setting the stage for Devyn Flaherty to knock in the game-winning run.

On Saturday, it was Gooden's time to impress in her NCAA Tournament debut. Facing UCF, she allowed just one hit over her first four innings of work, allowing FSU to leap out to a 5-0 lead in the early innings. She exited in the fifth having having allowed one run on three hits over 4.1 innings and was relieved by Danley.

"This one (Gooden), super proud. We've been working really, really hard to be in those moments and she trusted it today, which is awesome," Alameda said.

"My team is so supportive and they believe in me so that really calms me down," Gooden said after the game. "I'm really big on my faith so just praying, talking to God and I talk to God before every pitch and that calms me down."

For the second straight night, Danley excelled as a reliever, stranding a pair of runners in the fifth. From there, she coasted through the final two innings relatively stress-free, allowing one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings to help FSU advance to the regional championship.

In that regional championship vs. Auburn, Danley was a bit shaky early on, allowing two runs on a pair of hits and a pair of walks in the second inning. She was briefly removed from the circle in the third inning, but got thrown back into an adverse situation in the fourth inning with two outs, the bases loaded and FSU clinging to a 3-2 lead. She got a groundout to leave the bases loaded.

While Danley did allow a run in the fifth inning to tie the game up, she again stranded the bases loaded that inning. That escape set the stage for FSU's seven-run sixth inning, which all but ended Auburn's chances.

That big inning at the plate was kept alive by a two-out RBI single from Beachum — who reached base three times and scored two runs vs. Auburn on Sunday — to extend FSU's lead to 5-3. The inning was punctuated by a massive three-run homer from Torres (her ninth of the season) that made it 10-3 and effectively served as the nail in the coffin.