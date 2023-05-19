Florida State’s first game of the NCAA Tournament couldn’t have gone any better. Mack Leonard tossed four no-hit innings, while Michaela Edenfield, Kalei Harding and Katie Dack smashed two-run home runs and the FSU softball team routed Marist 9-0 in the first game of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday afternoon. Edenfield and Dack each enjoyed their 11th of the season. Dack’s no-doubt shot in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game on the run-rule and gave the Seminoles an early celebration in a game that went under two hours. "Really proud of this squad," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. "Mack set it off for us, setting the tone of getting some good outs there and then swinging the bat. Step one for us. Excited for tomorrow." FSU (51-8) recorded 10 hits to Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against the South Carolina-UCF winner.

Leonard hit a double against the right-field wall in the bottom of the third to score Harding and put FSU on the board, the start of a five-run inning. It was Leonard’s 15th double of the season, and she won her first game of the season. Jahni Kerr, Devyn Flaherty and Harding each went 2 for 3 for the Seminoles. FSU played home run derby, with all three of the home runs no-doubters. Harding's went into the road on Spirit Way beyond the left-field wall. "Girl, you smacked it," Edenfield said to laughter in the postgame interviews. Edenfield, of course, had a home run — her first since April. Reid got two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 fifth to set down Marist. Leonard was asked if she was bothered by being pulled after four innings with the no-hitter in tact, but the veteran underscored Alameda's philosophy of sharing the workload. "We have always been pitching by committee this whole season, giving Makenna some innings at start of regionals," Leonard said. "Great experience for her too. Super proud of her. We always understand and we know my role and my role isn’t to go five, six, seven innings. My role is one, maybe two times through the lineup and go from there." The South Carolina-UCF game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday on ESPN2.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LQUxFSSBIQVJESU5H8J+So/CfkqPwn5Kj8J+So/CfkqM8YnI+PGJy PlNoZSBzZW5kcyBpdCBvbnRvIFNwaXJpdCBXYXkgdG8gZXh0ZW5kIHRoZSBs ZWFkIHRvIDctMDxicj48YnI+8J+TukVTUE4rPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RlYW00MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW00MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL08yWjdFR3BjUDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PMlo3RUdwY1A1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZsb3JpZGEgU3RhdGUgU29mdGJhbGwg8J+ljiAoQEZT VV9Tb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GU1Vf U29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTk2NzM1NjU3NzQ2MzkxMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=