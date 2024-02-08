For the first time since 2014, the Florida State softball team suffered a loss in its season opener Thursday night.

The No. 3 Seminoles fell 6-5 in extra innings to the Charlotte 49ers in the opening game of the JoAnne Graf Classic at JoAnne Graf Field.

FSU was two outs away from taking home the win in the seventh inning when Emma Wilson walked in the tying run.

Then, Charlotte left fielder Abigail Knight came through with a single to right in the 10th inning to bring in London Dirks, who had doubled the previous at-bat, for what would go down as the game-winning run.

"Wow. Crazy opening-day ballgame. That's a good ballclub," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said after the loss. "We had a lot of rookies get some opportunities out there, which is going to be good for us, growth for us. I thought we had some good fighting moments. It'll be about making adjustments tomorrow. Excited for that opportunity."

The Seminoles, who return seven of their nine positional starters from last year's team, had 11 hits in the loss but managed no runs over the final five frames of Thursday's game.

Charlotte pitcher Sam Gress threw the final six innings and held the Seminoles to two runs on seven hits over her time in the game.

The majority of the questions surrounding this FSU team entering the season surrounded the pitching staff and how it would replace longtime ace Kathryn Sandercock. As it turned out, those questions were well-founded based on the staff's showing in the season opener.

Wilson got the start while sophomore Makenna Reid and freshman Ashtyn Danley appeared in relief. Each of the three allowed at least three hits, at least one run and at least one walk.

While Reid and Danley were expected to be the main pitchers on the staff entering the season, it was Wilson -- who threw six total innings last season -- who was the Seminoles' most consistent arm in the season opener.

Wilson threw 3.2 innings coming out of the bullpen after throwing the first three innings of the game. She allowed two runs on five hits over 6.2 innings, taking a tough-luck loss considering she was FSU's most effective pitcher on the night.

"I thought she did great. Put us in a good spot to win the game and came in to close the game which is pretty awesome. She's been around the program but she hasn't been used in those areas before," Alameda said of Wilson. "There was a moment I think she got a little rattled but then she was fine after that. That's growth we're going to have to have in the circle. I was definitely proud of that."

Reid, who had a sub-1 earned run average last season, allowed three runs on three hits over two innings while freshman phenom Ashtyn Danley struggled with control in her FSU debut, issuing two walks, hitting a batter and allowing a run on three hits over 1.1 innings.

Overall, FSU's pitching staff allowed six runs, all earned, on 11 hits, striking out seven and walking five with three hit-by-pitches.

All of FSU's scoring in Thursday's game came in a pair of innings. After the Seminoles fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, they put up a three-spot in the bottom of the second. Two of the runs came on a double to left field by Jahni Kerr.

FSU added its final two runs in the fifth inning immediately after Charlotte tied the game at three on a pair of consecutive extra-base hits by seniors Kalei Harding and Devyn Flaherty.

The Seminoles put four runners on base over the final five innings, but were 0 for 3 with runners on base over that span, never advancing a runner past second base.

Up Next

FSU will have a chance at revenge Friday night. The Seminoles’ next game will be against Charlotte again at 6 p.m.

