The Florida State softball team took care of business on the road, sweeping ACC series at ranked opponents No. 8 Clemson and No. 22 Virginia Tech while taking the series at No. 11 Duke.

The Seminoles’ 19-2 mark in an improving league puts them in position to claim a regular-season title at home on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) in the opener of a three-game series with Louisville.

“One of our missions here at Florida State is to win regular season and of course go to the ACC Championship and come out on top,” catcher Michaela Edenfield said. “And that goes back, I think we didn’t do it the past couple years how we wanted to. Just going back to the standards of this program and the culture piece and being able to say, ‘I’m checking this off the list and just getting it done’ is always the best part of it.

“We’ve been in a couple games this year against some other ACC opponents that have been really, really great games. Fortunate that we have that experience to head into this weekend and knowing that Louisville is going to come out very scrappy.”

With the exception of No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 UCLA, few teams have been as good since mid-March as FSU. The Seminoles have won 23 of their last 25 games, including nine straight — including an 8-7 win over No. 15 Florida on Wednesday and the sweep of the Hokies.

FSU is in position to win its first ACC regular-season title since 2019. Coach Lonni Alameda has guided the Seminoles to seven league regular-season titles and is seeking an eighth in her 15th season in Tallahassee.

Louisville is receiving votes and is second in the ACC standings. The Cardinals are one of the top hitting teams in the nation, ninth in D-I with a .418 on-base percentage.

FSU is 27-2 at JoAnne Graf Field and seeking to send off its seniors with a memorable final weekend of the regular season.

“Playing at home is always something nice because you’re just so comfortable in your stadium and how that feels and comfortable with your fans and your routine in general,” Alameda said. “That’s nice. But we’ve been pretty comfortable on the road too and I think that’s a testament to the team and how well they get along and I think also how much our fans and our family travel with us. So that gives us comfort too.

“It’s not going to be easy this weekend but it hasn’t been easy every weekend.”