FSU softball one win from enjoying step 1: ACC regular-season title
The Florida State softball team took care of business on the road, sweeping ACC series at ranked opponents No. 8 Clemson and No. 22 Virginia Tech while taking the series at No. 11 Duke.
The Seminoles’ 19-2 mark in an improving league puts them in position to claim a regular-season title at home on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) in the opener of a three-game series with Louisville.
“One of our missions here at Florida State is to win regular season and of course go to the ACC Championship and come out on top,” catcher Michaela Edenfield said. “And that goes back, I think we didn’t do it the past couple years how we wanted to. Just going back to the standards of this program and the culture piece and being able to say, ‘I’m checking this off the list and just getting it done’ is always the best part of it.
“We’ve been in a couple games this year against some other ACC opponents that have been really, really great games. Fortunate that we have that experience to head into this weekend and knowing that Louisville is going to come out very scrappy.”
With the exception of No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 UCLA, few teams have been as good since mid-March as FSU. The Seminoles have won 23 of their last 25 games, including nine straight — including an 8-7 win over No. 15 Florida on Wednesday and the sweep of the Hokies.
FSU is in position to win its first ACC regular-season title since 2019. Coach Lonni Alameda has guided the Seminoles to seven league regular-season titles and is seeking an eighth in her 15th season in Tallahassee.
Louisville is receiving votes and is second in the ACC standings. The Cardinals are one of the top hitting teams in the nation, ninth in D-I with a .418 on-base percentage.
FSU is 27-2 at JoAnne Graf Field and seeking to send off its seniors with a memorable final weekend of the regular season.
“Playing at home is always something nice because you’re just so comfortable in your stadium and how that feels and comfortable with your fans and your routine in general,” Alameda said. “That’s nice. But we’ve been pretty comfortable on the road too and I think that’s a testament to the team and how well they get along and I think also how much our fans and our family travel with us. So that gives us comfort too.
“It’s not going to be easy this weekend but it hasn’t been easy every weekend.”
FSU will honor six seniors this weekend and hold a pregame ceremony on Sunday. Four arrived as transfers in Mack Leonard, Josie Muffley, Ali DuBois, Bethaney Keen as well as Katherine Sandercock and Kaia LoPreste.
“It’s sometimes different when you get transfers,” Alameda said. “Mack, Josie, Ali, BK, they have something experience-wise from another school. Where Kat is born and raised here, Kaia is born and raised here. I think a different perspective. Sometimes you find the passion and love for those players that are coming from another program, you kind of reinvigorate that a little bit."
DuBois is one transfer who left Boston University and took a redshirt in 2022, accepting an opportunity to learn and take on a supporting role this season.
“Coming down here I found everything I wanted and more,” DuBois said. “I was really upset about redshirting at first, going into the portal late and then having a year. I was like, ‘Aww, man, I have to sit out a year.’ But then halfway through the year, I was just like, ‘This is the most amazing thing.’ I’m so grateful that I actually got the chance to just soak it in for a year. Being in a new place and not having to just jump into softball, I feel like I soaked in a lot more. I was happy that I got to spend more time with people on the team and the coaches and they got to learn me, I got to learn them. It honestly was a blessing in disguise.
Alameda said there will be emotional moments as they reflect on careers. But there will also be more home games ahead, with FSU in position to host a regional and super regional.
“Tears will be shed for sure,” Alameda said. “I can’t get the momma out of me in that side of it when it comes to celebrating them. But also just really proud of what they’ve done for us.”
DuBois (Sport Management), Keen (MBA), LoPreste (Interdisciplinary Social Sciences), Devyn Flaherty (Sport Management), Kaley Mudge (Exercise Physiology), Josie Muffley (Psychology) and Emma Wilson (Sport Management) will all earn a degree this weekend.
