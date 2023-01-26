Via FSU sports information:

For the 10th consecutive season, the Florida State softball team has been selected to win the ACC by the coaches.

The Seminoles also had a conference-high five athletes selected on the preseason All-ACC Team – Devyn Flaherty (Infield), Mack Leonard (Infield), Kathryn Sandercock (Pitcher), Kaley Mudge (Outfield) and Kalei Harding (Utility).

Coming off another ACC tournament title, the Seminoles return six out of their top seven hitters and top pitcher from a team that finished 54-7 and was the No. 2 overall seed at the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Leading the charge is Sandercock, who is a two-time first-team All-ACC honoree and was named a second-team All-American by both the NFCA and DI Softball. Sandercock is 79-8 as a starter for the Garnet and Gold and posted an impressive 30-3 record last season while holding a 1.44 ERA.

Leonard returns as the Noles’ top hitter as she led the team in both batting average (.375) and hits (66). Leonard recorded eight home runs in 2022 while driving in 49 runs.

A 2022 first-team All-ACC honoree, Mudge is coming off a phenomenal season where she made 51 starts for the Seminoles. Mudge was a staple in the top part of the Seminoles’ lineup as she was second on the team with a .358 batting average while recording a team-high three triples. Mudge also stop 13 bases in 2022.

A speedster on the base paths, Flaherty tied Leonard with 66 hits while leading the team in stolen bases with 26. Flaherty recorded two triples and six home runs while driving in 31 runs in 2022 and was named the All-ACC Second Team.

In just her second season with the Seminoles, Harding showed off her power with a career-high 15 home runs while also leading the team with 53 RBI.

The Seminoles will host its Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 at JoAnne Graf Field. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. Admission to the scrimmage is free and the clear bag policy is in effect. The Noles will be hosting its annual First Pitch Party in the Champions Club following the scrimmage. Tickets to the event can be found here.





2023 Preseason All-ACC Softball Team

INF

Karina Gaskins, Notre Dame, Jr– Cameron Fagan, Virginia Tech, Jr.– Mack Leonard, Florida State, Gr.– Alia Logoleo, Clemson, R-Jr.– Devin Flaherty, Florida State, Sr.

OF

Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Sr.– Emma Ritter, Virginia Tech, Jr.– McKenzie Clark, Clemson, Jr.– Leaa Hanks, Notre Dame, Sr.

C

Emma Kauf, Georgia Tech, Sr.

P

Katheryn Sandercock, FSU, R-Sr.– Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Jr.– Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech, So.

DP (Tie)

Kalei Harding, Florida St., Jr.– Meredith Slaw, Virginia Tech, Sr.

2023 ACC Softball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Florida State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Clemson

4. Duke

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia Tech

7. Louisville

8. Virginia

9. Syracuse

10. NC State

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College