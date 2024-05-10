Florida State’s bats woke up, producing a big inning and leading to a run-rule victory.

Isa Torres had a grand slam and Michaela Edenfield had a two-run homer as the FSU softball team scored nine runs in the fourth inning and took a 10-2 victory over Georgia Tech in five innings to advance to the ACC Tournament championship game.

Amaya Ross scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning for FSU. Kalei Mudge had three RBI, including the grounder where Ross scored.

Ross and Isa Torres had two runs scored.

Mimi Gooden allowed an earned run in 1.2 innings. Ashtyn Danley then took over, tossing 3.1 innings and giving up just an unearned run on four hits and two walks. The freshman left-hander had three strikeouts.

The Seminoles (43-13) will play Duke in Saturday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. FSU is seeking its 20th ACC Tournament championship and a ninth title inside 10 years.