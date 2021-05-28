FSU Softball rallies for 4-3 win in 9th, sweeps LSU for return to WCWS

"I was just kind of in shock," said redshirt freshman pinch hitter Kiersten Landers, who delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. "I was just so happy. I was happy to be there for my team and happy to get a swing off for the team. It was a surreal moment."

"Wow, I don't even know where to begin," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said to start her postgame press conference.

It will be FSU's first trip back to the WCWS since the Seminoles won the national title in 2018. But you'll have to forgive them if it takes a little while to sink it.

With a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory in nine innings Friday night, the No. 10 seed Seminoles ended the season of No. 7 seed LSU in the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional.

The Florida State softball team is going back to the Women's College World Series.

FSU trailed 2-0 through five innings Friday but got one run in each the sixth and seventh innings to tie the score and force extra innings.

Then after LSU took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth with a solo home run, FSU junior Elizabeth Mason blasted a homer of her own to send it to the ninth.

That's when Landers came off the bench and laced an RBI single down the third-base line to score Dani Morgan from second base and give the Seminoles the victory. They defeated LSU in the Super Regional opener on Thursday, 1-0.

"It was just a lot of fun," Landers said. "We compete for each other. ... Just getting the chance to get the hit for my team -- and all they did before that -- it was just an amazing experience."

Junior pitcher Danielle Watson earned the victory in relief, allowing just one run in 4 2/3 innings. Starter Caylan Arnold pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up runs in just one frame on a two-run homer.

"I couldn't be more proud of the pitching staff in general," Alameda said.

Mason led FSU offensively, going 2-for-4 with the home run and 2 RBIs.

The Seminoles were the first team to secure a spot in this year's World Series, which begins on June 3 in Oklahoma City. This is FSU's fourth trip under Alameda and 11th in school history.

