Via FSU sports information:

The sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (11-3) came out swinging, scoring runs in every inning to beat Florida Gulf Coast 13-5 in six innings Thursday night at JoAnne Graf Field.

Katie Dack recorded the first score of the night hitting a two-run home run to left field. Dack has now hit home runs in back-to-back games and has a team-high five home runs on the year.

The Eagles (7-7) added a run in the top of the second off a wild pitch, but an error by the Eagles and a Kalei Harding double gave the Seminoles a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

The Eagles responded again in the top of the third with a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one, but the Seminoles' bats continued to stay hot as Kaley Mudge extended her hitting streak to nine games with a single that scored two runs to give them a 7-4 lead.

FGCU responded again with another run in the top of the fourth, but FSU countered with scores in the final three innings.

A Devyn Flaherty groundout scored Krystina Hartley in the fourth then a wild pitch in the fifth inning gave the Seminoles a comfortable 9-5 lead heading into the sixth.

Four doubles and a walk for the Seminoles in the sixth inning would be enough to push four runs across the plate to end the game due to a run rule.

Seven Noles recorded hits and seven different Noles picked up an RBI. Harding, Dack and Hallie Wacaser led the Noles with two RBI apiece.

In the circle, Mack Leonard started the first two innings while only allowing two hits. Allison Royalty then took over and pitched 2.2 innings and struck out three batters to earn her fourth win. Kathryn Sandercock pitched for the final 1.1 innings and cemented the Seminole’s victory allowing zero runs while on the mound while earning her second save of the season. Sandercock now has nine career saves which puts her No. 4 in FSU's all-time list for career saves.



